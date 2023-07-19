Former PDP National Chairman, Vincent Ogbulafor for burial, July 28

Prince Vincent Ogbulafor

***National Tributes in Abuja, July 20

By Henry Umoru, ABUJA

FORMER National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Prince Vincent Ogbulafor would be laid to rest in his home town, Obuohia, Itaja autonomous community in Olokoro Umuahia South of Abia State on July 28.

In a statement made available for his burial by his son, Uche Ogbulafor, a national Tribute would be held in his honour on July 20 at the International Conference Centre.

Late Ogbulafor, who died in faraway Canada, was aged 73 years.

The statement read, “In total submission to the will of God, the Eze Ogbulafor and the entire Ogbulafor family of Itaja, Obuohia, Olokoro; the Knights of St. John International Commandery 632 Laux 582 and Laux 371 Aba, and District 14 write to formally inform you of the passing of our dearly beloved son, husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle, Prince Vincent Eze Ogbulafor,;which occurred at a Canadian hospital on October 6, 2022, after a brief illness.

“The burial of our illustrious and dearly beloved patriarch is scheduled to take place on Friday, July 28, 2023.

“The family shall be highly honoured to have your esteemed company and support at the funeral ceremonies.

“A national day of tributes is scheduled to hold on Thursday, July 20, 2023, at the International Conference Centre, Abuja. The family will be highly honoured to also have you join us to honour the late Prince Ogbulafor, at the event.

“As our Igbo brothers and sisters resident in Abuja and political associates, we particularly invite you to the national day of tributes and the Requiem Mass at The Church of Assumption, Asokoro on Wednesday July 19, 2023.

“Late Ogbulafor, a distinguished statesman, an astute politician and a philanthropist, served meritoriously as Special Adviser (Economic Affairs) to the Governor of Abia State, Commissioner for Works, Lands, Housing and Transport in Abia State, Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (Economic Matters and Special Projects, Presidency) National Secretary, and National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), among other positions of responsibility.”