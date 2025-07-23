Senate urges FG to immortalise Buhari with national monument

Thanks FG for Naming University of Maiduguri after him

Holds Special Valedictory Session in his Honour

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA—THE Senate, yesterday, stood still for late former President Muhammadu Buhari who died on Sunday, July 13 in London at 82, hailing President Bola Tinubu and the Federal Government for naming the University of Maiduguri, Borno State, after him.

The Senate observed a minute silence in honour of former President, General Muhammadu Buhari, just as it commended the Federal Government for the befitting State Funeral accorded to the Late President.

The Senators, during the session, paid tributes to the late former Head of State and democratically elected President.

Resolutions of the Senate yesterday were sequel to a motion titled, “Emergence of General Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, Former President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

It was sponsored by the Senate Leader, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, APC, Ekiti Central

Presenting the motion, Senator Bamidele said that ” The Senate: Notes with grief that as the nation mourns the loss of former President, General Muhammadu Buhari, who has left an indelible mark in this nation’s history. It is imperative that the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria honours this great leader and patriot of our time. As I move this Motion today, I am reminded of the transient nature of the human life. However, our consolation is that our former President led a successful and fulfilled life both as a gallant and courageous soldier, who rose to the peak of career as a military Officer and also as a successful democrat, who ruled this country uninterruptedly for a terms of Eight (8) years as the President of this country;

“Also notes that Muhammadu Buhari was born on the 17th December, 1942, into a Fulani family as the 23rd child of Mallam Hardo Adama, a cattle Herder. At the tender age of Four (4), he lost his father and was singlehandedly raised by his mother, Zulaihat Buhari. He commenced his early education in Daura and thereafter proceeded to Katsina Provincial Secondary School. Upon completion of his Secondary School education, he joined the Nigerian Military Training College, Kaduna in 1962 and was commissioned into the Nigerian Army in 1963, as a Second Lieutenant and appointed as Platoon Commander in the Second Infantry Battalion, Abeokuta. He also attended the Defence Services Staff College, Wellington Cantonment, India; and the US Army War College in Carlistle, Pennsylvania, where he obtained his Masters Degree in Strategic Studies.”

According to the Senate leader, the Upper Chamber is “Aware that during the civil war, General Buhari served in various capacities in the Infantry of the 1st Division. He also served as the Adjutant and Company Commander. In 1970, he served as Brigade Major/Commandant, 31st Infantry Brigade. He was appointed as acting Director, Transport and Supply at the Nigerian Army Corps of Supply and Transport Headquarters;

“Also aware that in the 1975 military coup d’état, Lieutenant Colonel Buhari was among the group of officers that brought General Murtala Mohammed to power. He was later appointed as the Governor of the North-Eastern State from 1st August, 1975 to 3rd February, 1976 to oversee social, economic and political improvements in the State. On 3rd February, 1976, the North Eastern State was divided into three States of Bauchi, Borno and Gongola and Buhari then became the first Governor of Borno State.

Bamidele further said that the Senate “Recalls that when General Olusegun Obasanjo became the Military Head of State, Buhari was appointed as the Federal Commissioner for Petroleum and Natural Resources (now Minister). And in 1977, when the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation was created, Buhari was appointed as its Chairman, a position he held until 1978;

“Also recalls that during his tenure as the Federal Commissioner for Petroleum and Natural Resources, the government invested in pipelines and petroleum storage infrastructures. The government also built about 21 petroleum storage Depots all over the country from Lagos to Maiduguri and from Calabar to Gusau; the administration constructed a pipeline network that connected Bonny Terminal and the Port Harcourt Refinery to the Depots. Also, the administration signed the contract for the construction of a Refinery in Kaduna and an oil pipeline that would connect the Escravos Oil Terminal to Warri Refinery and the proposed Kaduna Refinery. Thereafter, he was appointed in 1978 as the Military Secretary at the Army Headquarters and was a member of the Supreme Military Council from 1978 – 1979;

“Observes that after the 1983, coup d’tat that led to the overthrow of the Second Republic President Shehu Shagari, even though General Buhari was not the ringleader, he became the Military Head of State. In the course of his administration, he adopted a very strict approach to governance, with a strong emphasis on discipline, anti-corruption, and economic recovery through what became known as the War Against Indiscipline (WAI). However, in 1985, he was overthrown in a coup led by General Ibrahim Babangida;

“Further observes that Muhammadu Buhari baged the following awards:

Grand Commander of the Order of the Federal Republic (GCFR) (1983);

Grand Cross of the National Order of Benin (Benin Republic)(2015);

Grand Collar of the Order of Independence (Equatorial Guinea) (2016);

Medal of Amílcar Cabral (Guinea Bissau) (2022);

Grand Cordon of the Order of the Pioneers of Liberia (2019);

Grand Cross of the National Order of Niger (Niger Republic) (2021);

Grand Collar of the Order of Prince Henry (Portugal) (2022);

Grand Cross of the National Order of the Lion (Senegal) (2022);

Second Class of the Order of the Republic of Serbia (2016);

“Aware that in recognition of his excellent performance as Federal Commission of Petroleum and Natural Resources, even in retirement, the regime of General Sani Abacha appointed him as the Chairman of Petroleum Trust Fund (PTF) in 1994, a position he held till 1999;

“Also aware that in 1999, when the Fourth Republic was ushered in, former President Muhammadu Buhari ventured into politics and ran for the position of President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in 2003 and 2007 under the platform of the All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP) and lost in both elections. Again, 2011, he contested on the platform of the Congress for Progressive Change (CPC) and lost. However, in 2015, when he contested under the platform of All Progressive Congress (APC), he won the election and was re-elected in 2019. As the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, he embarked on a lot of reforms that led to the socio-economic development of this country;

“Regrets that on Sunday, 13th July, 2025, he succumbed to the cold hand of death after a protracted illness in London Hospital, marking the end of an era that will forever remain indelible in the minds of Nigerians. May his legacy continue to guide and inspire future generations and may his soul rest in peace; and

“Further aware that after his passing, Buhari was given a State Funeral with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu declaring Seven Days of mourning and declaring that all national flags fly at half-mast across the country while the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria suspended Plenary for One Week in his honour.”

During the session, lawmakers took turns to eulogize the late President.

In his contribution, Senator Seriake Dickson, PDP, Bayelsa West who praised Buhari’s respect for opposition leaders and described him as a decent man, even when they disagreed over policy, said, “We may disagree with a leader’s politics or policies, but we must respect their service to the nation.

“President Buhari lived a life of service. I myself disagreed with some of his policies—like the removal of a Chief Justice, the 10% allocation to host communities in the Petroleum Industry Act, the currency redesign, and his failure to restructure the country. But despite all these, he remained a decent and disciplined man.

“He was punctual, respectful, and treated all of us—governors and officials—with courtesy, regardless of political affiliation.

“In 2015, when Nigeria was in an economic recession, he could have limited bailouts to APC-controlled states. But he didn’t. He ensured all states, regardless of party, received the support they needed.

“That is commendable. Most Nigerians don’t understand the economic difficulty the country faced between 2016 and 2020. Buhari, alongside the National Economic Council led by Vice President Osinbajo, found ways to support the states.

“I must put this on record: in 2016, when I was going for re-election, President Buhari called me and said, “Governor, don’t worry. I’ve spoken to INEC, the IG, and others. I’ve instructed them to ensure a free and fair process.”

“He did that because he had once been a victim of electoral malpractice himself. He didn’t want others to suffer the same fate. Even when the matter went to the Supreme Court, he didn’t interfere. He didn’t attempt to influence the outcome. He allowed the rule of law to prevail.

“So today, we honor a man who respected the law, showed compassion, and served Nigeria with sincerity. It is a shame that some people don’t remember all these. But we, in this chamber, must.”

Senator Ali Ndume, APC, Borno South lamented that “Nigeria lost a leader who gave his all to the nation,” adding, “If we had more Buharis, this country would be far better.”

Senator Sani Musa, APC, Niger East urged Nigerians to uphold Buhari’s values of discipline and honesty, while Senator Sadiq Umar (Kwara North) emphasized Buhari’s commitment to democratic fairness, recalling his famous declaration: “I belong to everybody and I belong to nobody.”

Senator Osita Izunaso, APC, Imo West, who served as APC National Secretary during Buhari’s emergence in 2015, praised his refusal to allow wealthy individuals purchase his nomination forms. “Even when someone donated N200 million, he questioned how the donor earned such money,” Izunaso said.

Senators Francis Fadahunsi (Osun East), Sani Bello (Niger North), and Muntari Dandutse (Katsina South) also paid tribute to Buhari’s honesty, national service, and public-spiritedness.

Senator Danjuma Goje, APC, Gombe Central remembered Buhari as “a God-fearing leader” whose integrity shaped the values of many, even from his early days as military governor.

Senator Abdul Ningi, PDP, Bauchi Central noted that while Buhari’s hallmark was integrity, his weakness lay in trusting appointees too much. He said the late President remained deeply connected to the North and was always concerned about the wellbeing of those he barely knew.

Senator Adams Oshiomhole, APC, Edo North described Buhari as a leader with “a heart of gold” who fought for Nigeria’s unity. He recalled Buhari’s reluctance to fire people, even under pressure, and his humane consideration in governance.

Senate Chief Whip, Mohammed Tahir Monguno (Borno North) recounted Buhari’s incorruptibility and narrated how, even at state functions, the President resisted the culture of offering politicians “brown envelopes.”

Senator Abdul’aziz Yari (Zamfara West) recalled how Buhari initially resisted entering politics, fearing that citizens could suffer post-election violence.

“He was moved into the race by clerics and leaders who persuaded him,” Yari said, noting Buhari’s humility and reliance on his pension.

In his contribution, former President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan, APC, Yobe North said, “Like previous speakers, let me commend His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, for ensuring a befitting state burial for the late former President. Mr. President, I must also commend you. I listened to your speech at the Federal Executive Council meeting, you captured our sentiments and emotions so well.

“Mr. President, as you mentioned before I spoke, I worked closely under the leadership of the late President. That is true, and it will form the main focus of my tribute. You will call me, Mr. President, because I must improve to improve, yes.

“When you hear stories about rubber-stamping, don’t be too quick to judge. We’ve heard stories of many people and of Nigeria itself. Mr. President, let me remind us, the Senate has been working hard on passing the budget, unlike what we were used to in the past.”

In his remarks, the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio said, “We are here in the Chamber in a solidarity session for President Muhammadu Buhari. What we are doing today in Nigeria is beyond our understanding. We began by adjourning the National Assembly for one week, particularly the Senate, in his honour.

“He served Nigeria. He awakened Nigeria. Nigeria was a part of him. From his youthful days to his adult years, he lived for this country.

“So, upon his demise, we immediately suspended National Assembly activities for one week in his honour. We even postponed the constitution review sitting of the North West Zone to enable our colleagues to participate in the various ceremonies.

“Today, we use this opportunity to commend the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, for setting the right tone in honoring a leader who served the country well. The entire country is proud of what this administration has done in paying respects to Buhari.

“I want to share a lasting impression. There was something that stood out to me beyond the usual talk of integrity. It was his compassion.

“I was in his office one day when he intended to reassign a minister. He showed me a copy of the letter. Then he said, “Oh, I’m sorry, I wanted this letter to go out tomorrow, but tomorrow is Friday. I don’t know if he would like it. I don’t want to disappoint his family. Let them enjoy a peaceful weekend. I’ll rather send this letter on Tuesday. He withdrew the letter from my hand.

“As I stepped out, I thought of this, a man thinking about the children, the wife, and the family of a minister. It wasn’t even a sack letter, just a reassignment. But he cared enough to consider their weekend. That was the kind of man Buhari was.

“When he was Head of State, people saw him as a strict disciplinarian. But there was more to him. There was a woman arrested in Lagos at CMS for selling goods in an unauthorized place. She had a toddler with her and cried endlessly. Under the rules, she faced imprisonment.

“Somehow, one of Buhari’s aides told him what had happened. He ordered that the woman be brought to him. He asked her why she was selling there. She said she was a widow with three children.

“Buhari then ordered that her children be registered in school, with fees paid. He directed that she be enrolled in a cooperative and given funds to start a business in a proper market. That was the Buhari many people didn’t see.

“In our country, bad news spread faster than good. But today, it is important to say that Buhari was not only a man of integrity but also of deep compassion. I commend Senator Adams Oshiomhole for highlighting that today.

“May he rest in peace. He lived a long life, served as an elected President twice, and completed both terms. He retired peacefully, an honour many Nigerians never achieved

“Our country has been in mourning. I join my colleagues in commending President Tinubu for leading the Senate and government in paying well-deserved respects to our departed president. In doing so, he has set a national standard that should be the minimum for honoring our leaders.”