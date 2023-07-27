Fight yourselves, get sacked, Adeleke warns appointees

By Shina Abubakar

GOVERNOR Ademola Adeleke of Osun State, yesterday, warned his appointees that he would not hesitate to remove any agency head, where there is a lack of cooperation among the political heads.

Speaking after inaugurating the 47 newly appointed Special Advisers at the State Government Secretariat, the governor said all appointees must understand the limit of their powers and work together to meet the yearnings of the people.

His words: “I will not tolerate infighting and rivalry among appointed officials. Commissioners and Special Advisers must work harmoniously. The boards and the management of agencies must maintain a cordial working environment to deliver on agency mandate. All parties must recognise the limit of their powers.

“Let me warn that any agency or ministry with relationship conflict will have their heads removed. We have many serious state matters to attend to. We will not waste the precious time of our people due to avoidable distractions.

“I must also submit that I will set up the machinery to monitor the activities of appointees. Your performance in your various areas of postings and appointments will be reviewed regularly.

“You should not be found wanting in any way because Osun people have high expectations.”