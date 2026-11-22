Members of the Fountain of Life Church have welcomed their senior pastor, Jimmy Odukoya, with cheers and chants of affection during Sunday service, days after a dispute over his leadership of the church became a subject of litigation.

In a video from the service, Odukoya took the stage to applause from the congregation, who repeatedly chanted, “We love you.”

'We love you' — Fountain of Life Church members chant as Jimmy Odukoya takes the stage pic.twitter.com/YXNZljrfMv — TheCable (@thecableng) November 22, 2026

Responding to the reception, he said, “Fountain, I love you.”

He added, “We have a lot to talk about, but first of all, we have a pleasant surprise this morning, Bishop Mike decided to surprise us this morning. Please welcome to the stage Bishop Mike Okonkwo.”

The welcome came amid an ongoing leadership dispute at the church, which has seen rival positions emerge over Odukoya’s status as senior pastor.

On Friday, Odukoya approached the Federal High Court in Lagos, challenging his reported removal as senior pastor and questioning the legality of decisions allegedly taken by some members of the church’s Board of Trustees.

The suit, instituted alongside the Incorporated Trustees of The Fountain of Life Church, named his sister, Tolu Odukoya, and seven other church leaders as respondents.

They include Pastors Rotimi Okpaise, Tobi Enuha, Gbenga Onabanjo, Fred Ohiani and Akin Osinbajo, as well as Biodun Balogun and Biodun Awosika.

Odukoya is challenging the validity of meetings held by some trustees on January 22, February 28 and November 16, 2026, and the decisions allegedly reached at those meetings.

He is also asking the court to determine whether the trustees could remove him as senior pastor without following the procedures stipulated in the church’s constitution.

The dispute became public on November 17 when a group identifying itself as members of the church’s Board of Trustees announced that Odukoya was no longer recognised as senior pastor, with immediate effect.

The group reportedly cited a review of the church’s constitution and succession instructions allegedly left by the late founder, Pastor Taiwo Odukoya, who died in August 2023.

The trustees subsequently named Rotimi Okpaise as interim spiritual and administrative leader pending consultations and the

establishment of a substantive leadership structure.

However, the church rejected the announcement, insisting that Jimmy Odukoya remained its duly appointed senior pastor and chairman of the Board of Trustees.

The disagreement took another turn on November 18 when the Lagos State High Court granted interim orders restraining Odukoya from presenting himself as the church’s senior pastor and spiritual head.

Justice O.O. Adewunmi-Oshin also restrained him from interfering with or disrupting the church’s governance and administration.

The orders were granted ex parte, meaning they were made before Odukoya had an opportunity to respond to the application. The court, however, preserved his right to challenge the orders.

Meanwhile, the church postponed its 2026 Thanksgiving Service, which was scheduled for November 22, but announced that its regular Sunday worship service would hold at 9am.

The church also dismissed reports that its premises had been sealed, assuring members that services would continue.

The matter is expected to return to court on December 1.