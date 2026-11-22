By Emem Idio, Yenagoa

The National Emergency Management Agency ,NEMA, said it has deployed a technical team to Bayelsa State to reinforce ongoing search and rescue operations following a boat accident that has now claimed 24 lives and still counting in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area.

The accident occurred on Friday, November 20, 2026, at the river junction between Oweikorogha and Otuan communities. The boat was conveying passengers from Ayama to Ukubie community for a burial ceremony when it capsized.

NEMA in a statement signed by Manzo Ezeki

of NEMA Press Unit, said 24 survivors had been rescued, while 24 bodies had been recovered as of Saturday, bringing the number of confirmed fatalities to 24. Search and rescue operations were still ongoing at the time of the announcement.

The agency disclosed that 19 of the survivors were taken to Ayama Clinic, while five others, who sustained varying degrees of injuries, were transferred to Family Care Hospital in Yenagoa for medical treatment.

The deployment of the technical team followed the earlier activation of NEMA’s South-South Zonal Directorate and the mobilisation of an emergency response team from its Port Harcourt Operations Office to the accident scene.

The agency said it is coordinating the rescue operation alongside the Bayelsa State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Nigerian Red Cross Society, Nigeria Police Force, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), local divers and other emergency responders.

Governor Douye Diri visited the scene of the accident, where he expressed grief over the loss of lives and condoled with the families of the victims.

He also commended the emergency agencies, security operatives, local divers and other responders for their intervention and continued efforts to locate possible survivors despite the difficult riverine terrain.

NEMA expressed sympathy with the Bayelsa State Government and the families affected by the tragedy, pledging to sustain its collaboration with relevant authorities to coordinate the rescue operation.