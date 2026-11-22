This photograph shows a COP31 during the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP31) at the Antalya Expo Centre, in Antalya on November 21, 2026. (Photo by Yasin AKGUL / AFP)
The chance of the world securing a deal at COP31 are diminishing “by the hour”, Ireland’s Climate and Energy Minister Darragh O’Brien said Sunday as the climate talks pushed deep into extra time.
A proposed agreement “lacks the climate ambition that is needed to tackle this climate crisis. We’re very disappointed by that”, said O’Brien, whose country holds the rotating EU presidency.
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