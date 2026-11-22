The Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN) says possessing a first-class degree does not automatically make an individual an excellent teacher.

Dr. Ronke Soyombo, Registrar/Chief Executive of TRCN, stated this in an interview with Newsmen on Sunday in Abuja.

Soyombo stressed the importance of professional competence adding that effective teaching required more than academic qualifications.

The registrar explained that teachers must demonstrate competence in five critical areas assessed through the Council’s professional qualifying examination.

She identified the areas as basic mathematics, foundational literacy, digital literacy, pedagogy, and safeguarding and child protection.

According to her, teachers must possess a sound understanding of basic mathematical concepts to effectively support children’s learning and development.

She described foundational literacy as equally important, noting that strong literacy skills enabled teachers to support learning across other subject areas.

The registrar said teachers must also understand today’s children, particularly those belonging to the Alpha Generation, and the technological environment in which they operate.

She identified digital literacy as the third major area of assessment, describing it as compulsory for teachers seeking to engage effectively with contemporary learners.

To illustrate the challenge, Soyombo recalled visiting an examination centre where she encountered an elderly teacher struggling with a computer mouse.

“I remember visiting an examination centre recently and meeting an elderly teacher who held a computer mouse and asked me, ‘Madam, what am I going to do with this?’” she said.

She said the encounter highlighted the extent of digital literacy challenges confronting some teachers and raised concerns about their preparedness for modern classrooms.

“How can teachers effectively engage children in today’s classrooms if they are not comfortable with basic technology?” she asked.

Soyombo, however, acknowledged the challenges and disclosed that several training programmes were being implemented to improve teachers’ digital competence.

On pedagogy, she said possessing excellent academic qualifications did not automatically translate into the ability to teach effectively.

“Having a first-class degree does not automatically make someone an excellent teacher,” she said.

She explained that academic qualifications alone could not guarantee that a teacher understood how to apply appropriate instructional methods to address different learning needs.

According to her, classrooms comprise learners with varying abilities, including average pupils, children requiring additional support, and gifted and talented learners.

She stressed that teachers must possess the pedagogical skills to effectively reach all categories of learners and ensure inclusive classroom experiences.

“This is why pedagogy is a critical component of our examination.

“Without sound pedagogical skills, a person cannot be considered a fully competent teacher,” she said.

The registrar identified safeguarding and child protection as the fifth critical area, emphasising the need to guarantee every child’s safety within the school environment.

She said teachers must understand safeguarding principles, child protection requirements and their professional responsibilities towards learners.

Soyombo said one positive development was the growing awareness among teachers that preparing for the TRCN examination involved more than simply passing a test.

She urged candidates preparing for the next examination scheduled for May, 2027, to explore the Council’s online resources and apply the knowledge gained in their classrooms.

“There is no point preparing for the next TRCN examination in May, 2027 without exploring the available resources and ensuring that the knowledge acquired improves children’s learning outcomes,” she said.

She emphasised that professional development should translate into measurable improvements in teaching quality and children’s educational experiences.

According to her, every agency within the education sector must remain conscious of the learning outcomes it seeks to achieve.

“For the education system to progress, every agency must remain conscious of the learning outcomes we want to achieve,” she said.

Soyombo maintained that improving professional standards was essential to the credibility and relevance of the Council, insisting that its mandate must produce tangible improvements