By Ugochukwu Alaribe

UMUAHIA -Tragedy struck at Ehere Community Primary School, in Obingwa LGA, Abia State, last Friday, when a pupil, identified as Vincent Chiedozie Dum, was reportedly killed by a collapsed building at the school.

Nine other pupils escaped death as they fled before the collapse of the building.

The deceased, a primary two pupil,was said to have gone to ease himself beside the dilapidated building when the wall suddenly collapsed on him.

Principal of Ehere Community Senior Secondary School, Mr. Nwogu Chioma Allen,

said they have been warning the pupils and students about the dangers of going around the dilapidated buildings in the compound.

Nwogu stated the deceased pupil was rescued and taken to three hospitals who rejected for medical attention. However, he said the boy was later admitted at the Abia State University Teaching Hospital, ABSUTH, Aba.

He also disclosed that about 10 pupils and students were playing around the building when it suddenly collapsed and hit the victim while the pupils escaped.

The Principal said; “This place contains five institutions; the Ministry of Education, Primary Schools 1 and 2 and Ehere Community Junior and Senior Secondary Schools. We have a building here that is very weak. The building over the years, has lost its strength. You know children, they have been running around and we have been chasing them , telling them not to go around the building.

“Unfortunately, that afternoon, they were running around the place, up to 10 of them went , running around that building. My teachers were shouting to them, leave that area. Incidentally, the building fell on the boy, the other children were able to escape. The boy was taken to three hospitals for medical attention, but they all rejected him.”

He urged the state government to extend it’s school rehabilitation projects to the Ehere Community Primary and Secondary School.

“Some of the buildings here are weak. The government has been trying in the renovation of schools. We hope that our own school will be renovated to avert such situations.”

When Vanguard visited the school, it was observed that the dilapidated building has been sealed off.