FIFA Women’s WC: Super Falcons get customized rooms

By Ayobami Okerinde

As the 2023 FIFA World Cup is set to take center stage in Australia and New Zealand, some Super Falcons stars have taken to social media to show off their customized rooms in Brisbane, Australia.

The customized room features an image of each player dressed in Nigerian jerseys.

Good to go ✊✊✊ pic.twitter.com/gZXg8tMMCm — Demehin Oluwatosin Blessing (@tosindemehin) July 16, 2023

The team arrived at the Brisbane camp on Sunday, as Officials from the Federation of International Football Associations (FIFA) visited its Sofitel Luxury Hotel.

Some of the players have taken to social media to show off their customized rooms. 19-year-old Rofiat Imuran was among the first to show off her room.

As a kid playing football in the city of Ibadan, I never thought it would take me to where I am now. Dreams do come through. I will keep giving my best always💚🤍💚. ALHAMDULILAH 🙏 🥰#SoarSuperFalcons #RofiatImran #FIFAWWC #NGA #Thankful #RofiatImuran. pic.twitter.com/A4inoI8WRk — Rofiat Imuran (@RofiatImuran17) July 16, 2023

Another teammate, Tosin Demehin (@tosindemehin) also posted pictures and a video of her room with the caption “Good to go.”

The Super Falcons will play their first game on Friday against Canada before meeting hosts Australia on July 27 and the Republic of Ireland on July 31.