Education team empowers students, teachers in Lagos low-cost schools

By Benjamin Njoku

Omolola Lipede, Temiloluwa Olaniyan, Blessing Ashi, Barnabas Ukwuani, and Daniel Sottin, known as Team Education, trained and sponsored by the Carrington Youth Fellowship Initiative of the U.S Consulate in Lagos, successfully organized a day conference titled “School, Not a Scam.”

This event marked the close-out program of Project Kawe, an initiative aimed at reducing learning poverty by empowering teachers and students in low-cost private primary schools with relevant skills.

The conference, held at Nest Lounge, Alagomeji, welcomed 38 students and 11 teachers from three schools. Throughout the day, participants engaged in thought-provoking discussions and activities centered around the transformative power of education.

Mr. Adeyemi Adebayo, the Director for Basic Education Services, Lagos State Ministry of Education, delivered a keynote address on the theme “School, Not a Scam.”

He emphasized that “Education is the most powerful weapon to change the world” and encouraged students to view education as a critical and meaningful investment in their future.

Mrs. Hanatu Enwemadu, the CEO of A Mother’s Love Initiative(AMLi), also shared her valuable insights on the significance of education, highlighting that anyone who thinks otherwise is misinformed.

Students had the opportunity to explore the world through reading during an interactive session with Paradise Okoronkwo, the Program Manager of The Nest Hub Technology Ltd. The impact of this session was profound, with students expressing how reading has transformed their perspectives. One student boldly shared, “I now understand that reading is a path to exploring the world and making it worthwhile.”

The event featured several exciting activities, including a Spelling Bee Competition, story books donations to the schools’ libraries, and an Award and Recognition ceremony. The winners of the essay writing competition, which took place in June 2023, were also announced, further acknowledging the outstanding achievements of the participants.

Notable attendees at the conference included Mrs. H. Shitta-Bey, the Deputy Director of Education, Lagos State Ministry of Education, Tosin-Taiwo, the Founder of Street to School Initiative, and Femi Boboye, the Secretary of Carrington Youth Fellowship Initiative Alums Network.

The “School, Not a Scam” conference serves as a testament to the positive impact that young leaders can have in transforming education and empowering the next generation. The CYFI fellows of Team Education in Lagos State remain committed to their vision and will continue driving initiatives aimed at bridging learning gaps and providing equal opportunities for all.