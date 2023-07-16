Doctors declare indefinite strike in Cross River over colleague’s abduction

Doctors in Cross Rivers state, have declared a total and indefinite strike over the abduction of Dr. Ekanem Ephraim, who was s abducted on Thursday from her residence in Calabar.

Ephraim, a medical practitioner with the University of Calabar Teaching Hospital (UCTH), was kidnapped from her residence by armed men who pretended to be patients at about 7.30 p.m.

Dr. Felix Archibong, Chairman of the Nigerian Medical Association, (NMA) confirmed the development after an Emergency General Meeting (EGM) on Sunday in Calabar.

The doctors, noted that despite all there efforts in ensuring the release of their colleague, Ephraim has remained in captivity.

The association thereafter resolved to do the following:

“To embark on a total and indefinite withdrawal of medical services effective immediately in solidarity with our member still in the hands of her abductors.

“This withdrawal of medical service will involve all hospitals in the state both federal, state, private and Mission.

“The State government should activate all necessary instruments at its disposal to ensure the timely and unconditional release of our member in the hands of her abductors.”

The doctors added that the NMA in Cross River was not oblivious of the hardship its withdrawal of services would have on the citizens but appealed to the relevant security agencies to ensure a timely release of its abducted member.