Cry of Abuja’s Original Inhabitants: A call for justice at the heart of power

In the grandeur of the Palais des Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, a somber voice echoed through the hall on July 18, 2023. Dr. Ibrahim Mualeem Zikirullahi, Executive Director of the Resource Centre for Human Rights & Civic Education (CHRICED), rose to address the 16th session of the Expert Mechanism on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples.

“I am here with the support of the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation.

“I bring to this forum the attention of an unfolding tragedy involving about two million Original Inhabitants of Abuja’s Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in Nigeria,” he began, his voice steady but filled with urgency.

Dr. Zikirullahi’s words were a chilling indictment of the plight of the nine tribes and seventeen chiefdoms of Abuja’s FCT, who face landlessness, statelessness, and the threat of cultural extinction. He painted a picture of a people systematically denied their rights despite the Nigerian government’s ‘solemn commitments’ to protect them.

“Over the years, successive Nigerian governments have refused to adequately compensate or resettle the Abuja Original Inhabitants, whose lands were taken by Military Decree 6 of 1976. It is a blatant disrespect and violation of their rights,” Zikirullahi continued.

The disturbing condition of the Original Inhabitants was further highlighted when a visit to their communities revealed a stark lack of basic amenities like functional health and educational facilities, clean water, and proper sanitation. Even the democratic rights enjoyed by other Nigerians, such as voting for a Governor and a State House of Assembly, are denied to the Original Inhabitants of Abuja.

Yet, the indigenous people of Abuja have not remained silent.

“They have done everything possible over time to bring attention to the obvious discrimination and injustices they face, but the Nigerian government has refused to listen. Even some landmark judgments of the Supreme Court in favor of the Original Inhabitants were never obeyed,” Dr. Zikirullahi said.

The plight of the Abuja’s Original Inhabitants was again brought to the fore on July 20, 2023, when Faith Nwadishi read the second statement to the Expert Mechanism on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples.

She emphasized the unique challenges faced by the indigenous people of Abuja in relation to their freedom to engage in traditional and other economic activities.

These activities, which include farming, fishing, hunting, gathering, craftsmanship, and other cultural pursuits, are more than just a means of economic subsistence. They foster cultural heritage and preserve their way of life.

However, these indigenous communities have been hindered by rapid urbanization, land dispossession, restricted access to natural resources, and lack of recognition and protection of their traditional knowledge.

“The rights of the indigenous people of Abuja, as enshrined in the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples, must be respected, protected, and fulfilled. Let us seize this opportunity to promote inclusivity, respect, and dignity for all indigenous communities worldwide,” Nwadishi urged.

The joint efforts of CHRICED, led by Dr. Zikirullahi and backed by a cohort of other distinguished delegates, are a clarion call for urgent action.

Their continued advocacy has garnered international attention and sparked conversations about indigenous rights globally. Yet, the question remains: will the Nigerian government heed the call?

“The international community has a role to play. It is crucial that we exert pressure on the Nigerian government to ensure the rights of the Original Inhabitants are recognized and upheld,” Dr. Zikirullahi asserted in his closing remarks.

As the voices of Abuja’s Original Inhabitants echo on the global stage, they are more than just a plea for justice. They serve as a stark reminder of the struggles faced by indigenous communities worldwide, as they grapple with marginalization and the erosion of their cultures and traditions.

The story of Abuja’s Original Inhabitants is not just one of despair, but also of resilience and hope. Despite the hardships they face, these communities have shown an unyielding spirit and determination to fight for their rights. Their struggle is emblematic of a global movement against oppressive structures, underlining the importance of recognizing and respecting the rights of indigenous peoples everywhere.

The Abuja Original Inhabitants are steadfast in their demand for justice. They are calling for the implementation of the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples, full compensation for their seized lands, the provision of basic social amenities, and the recognition of their democratic rights.

In the face of adversity, the Original Inhabitants of Abuja continue to cry out for justice. Their voices, resounding from the heart of Nigeria’s power, serve as a testament to their enduring spirit and a call to action for governments and international institutions alike.

The cry of Abuja’s Original Inhabitants is a call for justice that rings loud and clear. It is a call that should not — and cannot — be ignored. The world must listen and respond. After all, as the saying goes, ‘Justice delayed is justice denied.’ The time for action is now.