Consider technocrats for ministerial appointments, Uche Nwosu counsels Tinubu

Uche Nwosu

By Fortune Eromosele, Abuja

Former Chief of Staff to the Imo State Governor and President Ugwumba Leadership Centre for Africa, Uche Nwosu, has counseled President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to consider technocrats whilst making his ministerial appointments.

Nwosu during a media chat on Sunday, further charged Tinubu to make character, competence and patriotism as the hallmarks of appointing his ministerial cabinet members.

He said, “Let’s give Tinubu the benefit of doubt and some few weeks to appoint his ministers, it’s not an easy task. We don’t want the president to make a mistake, so that tomorrow nobody will accuse Tinubu or the Ministers for not performing well. So he should be given time to appoint his cabinet.

“What I expect from Mr. President and the character of people he should choose, are people that are competent, have character, patriotic Nigerians and people who don’t have this atom of nepotism. We want ministers that will come and represent the interest of all Nigerians and not a particular region of the country.

“So these are the qualities Tinubu should look out for when appointing his ministers. I pray that 50-65 percent of Tinubu’s ministerial list should be people from the private sector, technocrats and then he can add them up with politicians to garnish the cabinet.

“But I believe that being a former governor and with what he has done in Lagos, he will do justice to what Nigerians will believe in.”

Nwosu decried the incessant killings that have erupted in the southeast, hence, he called on Tinubu to wade into the situation and restore calm to the region.

“It is unfortunate that we are going through this in the southeast. We need peace in the southeast, these killings cannot help us. I plead with Mr. President to look into the insecurity bedeviling the southeast and see how it can be resolved” Nwosu stated.