Christian group denounces FG’s subsidy removal without adequate remediation

By Luminous Jannamike, ABUJA

Christian clerics, under the aegis of The National Prayer Altar, have voiced strong criticism over the Federal Government’s recent removal of the petroleum subsidy, likening it to the biblical story of King Rehoboam’s lack of empathy for people’s hardships.

The group issued a statement on Sunday, jointly signed on its behalf by Pastor Bosun Emmanuel and Prof. Kontein Trinya, in which they advocated for credible leadership in the country.

Furthermore, they expressed their disapproval of the timing for certain policies of ruling the All Progressives Congress’.

Applying a harsh tone, they stated: “The recent announcement by the APC on the removal of petroleum subsidy without appropriate remediation for the plight of the masses reminds one of the story of King Rehoboam in the Bible.

“By its austere ‘welcome greeting,’ the APC appears to have affirmed that it is set to afflict Nigerians with more suffering than they had endured under Buhari.”

Simultaneously, the trans-denominational group, which has maintained daily online prayers since its inception on 18th April 2022, expressed concerns over other political developments in the country.

These include the alleged manipulation of ethnic sentiments for political gain, particularly during the 2023 elections.

They voiced their concerns, asserting, “The 2023 elections have been ranked as the worst in the history of Nigeria. It is imperative that INEC be interrogated about its handling of the 2023 elections.

“Those who rig elections can neither claim to have been ordained by God nor to mean well for the people.”

Highlighting the importance of good governance, they added that competent leadership is indispensable to peace and progress in Nigeria.

“As a people, we have suffered unwarranted hardship amidst abundant resources, because of our leadership deficits,” the group added.

Making a strong case, they continued, “Anything short of credible leadership in this season would mean for the country to continue in penury and sorrow.”

Despite these criticisms, The National Prayer Altar vowed to continue its daily prayers for righteousness to prevail in the country, showing their unwavering faith in God to heal the land.