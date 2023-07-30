Be patient with Tinubu, things’ll get better, Jigawa Gov begs Nigerians

Gov. Namadi

By Abdulmumin Murtala, Kano

Jigawa State Governor, Umar Namadi on Saturday pleaded with Nigerians to be patient with the reform policies of President Bola Tinubu, saying there will be positive outcomes in the future.

Namadi made the remarks while delivering a speech at an event organized by businessmen of Hadejia descent in Kano.

The governor stated that the president means well for the country and success will certainly be achieved if Nigerians play their roles as citizens and will be the beneficiaries of the subsidy withdrawal as well as other policies.

“The Presidency of Bola Ahmad Tinubu means well for Nigeria, what it requires is understanding and support of Nigerians, because soon they will turn to be the real beneficiaries of the subsidy removals and other perceived tight policies” he stated.

The Governor who was honored by the group led by the National President of the Harmonized Traders Association, Dr Bature AbdulAziz and business mogul Salisu Sambajo insisted that President Tinubu should be supported by Nigerians to actualized his missions.

Namadi, hints that the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidency is still at its baby stage of livelihood, Nigerians needs to understand what the government wants to achieve and be patient while it unfolds.

The Governor who was honored by the group and was asked to prioritize the development of youths of Jigawa state in his 12-point agenda in order to curb unemployment in the state, noted that his government will make the state a hub of agricultural production with youths taking the center stage.

“That is why a special agency for youth development was created to cater specifically for the redundant youths and to stop them from migrating to other states for greener postures.

Earlier the National President of the Harmonized Traders Union and the Co-organizer of the program, AbdulAziz, had urged the Governor to ensure that a special package program be created that will curtail the rampant migration of youths from the state to the southern part of the country.

AbdulAziz also appealed to Namadi to fully concentrate on the agricultural revolution aimed at producing more food for the state and Nigeria in general, promising that they are readily available to assist the government in that direction.

“Our recognition today of your government and the award we have given you and some of your cabinet members are nothing but a means of gingering you to focus in the development and wellbeing of Jigawa state and the citizens” AbdulAziz said.