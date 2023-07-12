Al-Nassr’s new coach opens up on working with Ronaldo

New Al-Nassr manager, Luis Castro has expressed his interest about working with forward Cristiano Ronaldo.

Castro said Ronaldo is an inspiration to his teammates.

The former Porto head coach took charge of the Saudi Pro League club on July 6.

“We are happy to have the best players in history with us. It is always a reason to be happy to have the opportunity to work with him [Ronaldo], and he is an inspiration to many of our colleagues on a daily basis,” Castro said (via Record).

“It is a responsibility for all of us to fight to achieve our goals and he is clearly the reference of the team.”

Ronaldo made 19 appearances for Al-Nassr last season, scoring 14 goals and providing two assists across all competitions for the team.