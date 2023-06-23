[Lyrics] Fireboy DML drops captivating new singe ‘Yawa’

Nigerian singer and songwriter Fireboy DML, has once again captured the hearts of music enthusiasts with his latest release, “YAWA.”
The YBNL artist, drops this impressive new single showcasing his unique sound and style, solidifying his position as one of the most sought-after artists in the Nigerian music industry.
“YAWA” boasts an infectious beat and catchy lyrics that are bound to resonate with both Fireboy DML’s loyal fans and lovers of Afrobeat music.
Here’s the lyrics of the Fireboy’s new single.
Man on a mission
I see no competition
And I mind my business
God is my witness
They don’t see my vision
Omo ologo jeje mi mo n lo oh
One in a million
Wetin dem talk say I do now?
Yawa dey oh
Yawa dey oh
Yawa dey oh
Ojojumo lo n soro mi
Je kan ma nue nue nue
Yawa dey oh
Yawa dey oh
Yawa dey oh
Ojojumo lo n soro mi
Je kan ma nue nue nue
Kilotunde kilotunde
Ki le tun fe, ki ni mo se?
I dey jejely go my way
But dem say, dem say
Kilowade kilowade
Kiletunfe kini mo se?
I dey jejely go my way
Anything, anything I say
Dem say
Yawa dey oh
Yawa dey oh
Yawa dey oh
Ojojumo lo n soro mi
Je kan ma nue nue nue
Yawa dey oh
Yawa dey oh
Yawa dey oh
Ojojumo lo n soro mi
Je kan ma nue nue nue
Je kan ma so lo
I no fit dull, I no kill person oh
Mi o n s’omo isolo
I be sure boy
I no thief person own
Enter my convoy
We dey burn up
I don dey smoke igbo
One bang tun ti roll up
Mo ti jogor
I no see person ohhh
Don’t give a fuck anything you talk
I did more than enough, I’ve been on the block
I’ve been giving it all on the dance floor
24/7 ’round the clock and I swear to God
(Oou!)
Awon temi wan gbomigan
365 days we de burn it up
Life on the road always on the go
We de cho! De rigimarol
Omo
Kilotunde kilotunde
Ki le tun fe, ki ni mo se?
I dey jejely go my way
But dem say, dem say
Kilowade kilowade
Kiletunfe kini mo se?
I dey jejely go my way
Anything, anything I say
Dem say
Yawa dey oh
Yawa dey oh
Yawa dey oh
Ojojumo lo n soro mi
Je kan ma nue nue nue
Yawa dey oh
Yawa dey oh
Yawa dey oh
Ojojumo lo n soro mi
Je kan ma nue nue nue
Disclaimer
Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of Vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.