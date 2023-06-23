[Lyrics] Fireboy DML drops captivating new singe ‘Yawa’

Nigerian singer and songwriter Fireboy DML, has once again captured the hearts of music enthusiasts with his latest release, “YAWA.”

The YBNL artist, drops this impressive new single showcasing his unique sound and style, solidifying his position as one of the most sought-after artists in the Nigerian music industry.

“YAWA” boasts an infectious beat and catchy lyrics that are bound to resonate with both Fireboy DML’s loyal fans and lovers of Afrobeat music.

Here’s the lyrics of the Fireboy’s new single.

Man on a mission

I see no competition

And I mind my business

God is my witness

They don’t see my vision

Omo ologo jeje mi mo n lo oh

One in a million

Wetin dem talk say I do now?

Yawa dey oh

Yawa dey oh

Yawa dey oh

Ojojumo lo n soro mi

Je kan ma nue nue nue

Yawa dey oh

Yawa dey oh

Yawa dey oh

Ojojumo lo n soro mi

Je kan ma nue nue nue

Kilotunde kilotunde

Ki le tun fe, ki ni mo se?

I dey jejely go my way

But dem say, dem say

Kilowade kilowade

Kiletunfe kini mo se?

I dey jejely go my way

Anything, anything I say

Dem say

Yawa dey oh

Yawa dey oh

Yawa dey oh

Ojojumo lo n soro mi

Je kan ma nue nue nue

Yawa dey oh

Yawa dey oh

Yawa dey oh

Ojojumo lo n soro mi

Je kan ma nue nue nue

Je kan ma so lo

I no fit dull, I no kill person oh

Mi o n s’omo isolo

I be sure boy

I no thief person own

Enter my convoy

We dey burn up

I don dey smoke igbo

One bang tun ti roll up

Mo ti jogor

I no see person ohhh

Don’t give a fuck anything you talk

I did more than enough, I’ve been on the block

I’ve been giving it all on the dance floor

24/7 ’round the clock and I swear to God

(Oou!)

Awon temi wan gbomigan

365 days we de burn it up

Life on the road always on the go

We de cho! De rigimarol

Omo

Kilotunde kilotunde

Ki le tun fe, ki ni mo se?

I dey jejely go my way

But dem say, dem say

Kilowade kilowade

Kiletunfe kini mo se?

I dey jejely go my way

Anything, anything I say

Dem say

Yawa dey oh

Yawa dey oh

Yawa dey oh

Ojojumo lo n soro mi

Je kan ma nue nue nue

Yawa dey oh

Yawa dey oh

Yawa dey oh

Ojojumo lo n soro mi

Je kan ma nue nue nue