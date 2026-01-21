Wizkid feat Asake – ‘Jogodo’ lyrics

Afrobeats superstars Ayodeji Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid, and Ahmed Ololade, aka Asake, have teamed up for a new collaborative single, “Jogodo,” released on 16 January. The track marks the first single from their highly anticipated joint EP, ‘REAL, Vol. 1’, set to drop on 23 January.

The EP is confirmed to feature four tracks: “Turbulence”, “Jogodo”, “Iskolodo”, and “Alaye”, which the duo promised fans would showcase their signature blend of street energy and mainstream appeal. While this is their first official joint EP, Wizkid and Asake have previously collaborated on hits such as “MMS” and “Bad Girl”.

“Jogodo” made an immediate impact upon release, debuting at No. 1 on Spotify Nigeria with 1.388 million streams on its first day, setting a national record for a collaborative release. The track also topped Apple Music Nigeria and ranked No. 1 on YouTube, Audiomack, and Deezer locally, underscoring the commercial power of the partnership.

Lyrics: Wizkid and Asake

[Chorus: Wizkid]

No be for here, you go jogodo

Say tonight, you go dey know, know, know

Wọn fe pa mi with ogogoro

No be today we dey kpo, kpo

Bobo, your body dey pololo (Yeah)

Yepa, your body wanna tongolo (Yeah)

I found the money ’til tomorrow-row (Yeah), mm

[Instrumental Break]

[Verse 1: Asake]

Baby, baby, jowo, ọmọ Ọlọ́run, fine bobo

Jowo ma je o jabo o

Ma wo bo ṣe n ṣako o, ibadi to pon yin soko o

Mo kan fe je mi o l’abo

Me and my guys in Maybach-izzy

Èkó for the Escaladizzy

Celebrity life, e no easy

Skilly, skilly, easy

Aiye ńgbona lemi ṣe wa freezy

Too much efizzy, icy, icy

Kill it, kill it, kill it, kill it, kill it

Murder the beat, mo jẹ bi kilishi

[Chorus: Wizkid]

No be for here, you go jogodo

Say, tonight you go dey know, know, know

Wọn fe pa mi with ogogoro

No be today we dey kpo, kpo

Bobo, your body dey pololo (Yeah)

Yepa, your body wanna tongolo (Yeah)

I found the money ’til tomorrow-row (Yeah), mm

[Instrumental Break]

[Verse 2: Wizkid]

Oshey, oshey, oh

Baby, no long talk, oshey, oshey, yeah (Yeah, yeah)

Mo gbe, mo gbe oh, highness dey kill me, baby oh (Yeah)

Ṣa’na wo’le oh, hol’ up on me, ṣa’na wo’le oh

Owo wo’le oh, baby, je kin je, owo wole oh

Ọmọ, don dey dance, I dey feel am

Escalawizzy, omo, no dey move, I dey hold am

Say many things I fit show you

Money on my mind, but na you pass

I wanna touch am for love, I dey hold you closely, oh, yeah

[Chorus: Wizkid]

No be for here, you go jogodo

Say, tonight you go dey know, know, know

Wọn fe pa mi with ogogoro

No be today we dey kpo, kpo

Bobo, your body dey pololo (Yeah)

Yepa, your body wanna tongolo (Yeah)

I found the money ’til tomorrow-row (Yeah), mm

[Outro: Asake]

Baby, baby, jowo, ọmọ Ọlọ́run, fine bobo

Jowo ma je o jabo o

Ma wo bo ṣe n ṣako o, ibadi to pon yin soko o

Mo kan fe je mi o l’abo o