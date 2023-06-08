Lagos Assembly will pass new property, business ownership laws – Obasa

The Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Hon. Mudashiru Obasa said the state parliament will pass new property, and business ownership laws in the state.

Obasa stated this in his acceptance speech as a third-term speaker of the Lagos parliament and the inauguration of the 10th Lagos assembly on Tuesday.

Recall that many residents of Lagos were allegedly divided along ethno-political and religious lines during the last 2023 general elections.

In the presidential and governorship elections, particularly, many Igbos supported the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi and Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour of the LP for the state governorship election respectively.

But, this development met with reactions after the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu lost to Obi Lagos on February 25.

Speaking during the Lagos parliament inauguration, Obasa said, “There would be laws…in the areas of economy and commerce, property and titles, and we will reverse all that is reversible to protect the interest of the indigenes.”

“Lagos is a Yoruba land as against the assertions of some people that it is a no man’s land.

“Therefore, part of our legislative agenda is to ensure the translation of laws passed by this House to the Yoruba language,” he added.

According to the speaker, the new land and property laws only favour indigenes.

He said, “We also aim at achieving our collective goals of creating a robust legislative framework that protects the interest of our people. Going forward in this wise, we are going to employ all legislative instruments for the support of the indigenes of Lagos.

“There would be laws and resolutions in the areas of economy and commerce, property and titles, and we will reverse all that is reversible to protect the interest of the indigenes.”