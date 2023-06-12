June 12: NSCDC seeks citizens’ involvement in tackling insecurity

Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

Commandant General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps NSCDC, Dr Ahmed Abubakar Audi, has appealed to Nigerians to join in the fight against insecurity in order to sustain the nation’s democratic ideals.

Dr Audi gave the charge on Monday in Abuja while briefing officers and men at the Corps’ National Headquarters, in commemoration of this year’s Democracy Day.

He said it was imperative for citizens to support President Bola Tinubu’s administration by embracing his policies and programmes for a better Nigeria.

Director, Public Relations at the NSCDC National Headquarters, CC Olusola Odumosu said Dr Audi noted that security agencies require the cooperation and support of citizens to effectively ensure national security.

“If you see something, do not waste time in saying something. A rise in national security consciousness is the first step towards creating a nation with shared sense of national identity.

“It also fosters common understanding amongst different ethnic groups, religion, tribes, and organizations.

“We have to develop a strong feeling of love, commitment, loyalty and affection that enables us to work together for the growth, progress and development of this country,” he said.

The CG called on government at all levels to give maximum support to security agencies to function effectively in crime fighting and prevention.

“We will appreciate more governmental support to help us discharge our duties optimally,” he said.

He also advocated the need for security agencies to heed the advice of President Tinubu on synergy and collaboration.

“We have to promote the culture of synergy and collaboration amongst ourselves.

“We must embrace the advice Mr President gave us recently regarding synergy and collaboration for effective service delivery.

“The task of eradicating crimes and criminality in the country required a formidable internal security apparatus that must be opposed to unhealthy rivalry”, he counselled.