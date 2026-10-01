Olu Jacobs made me fantastic actor — Sola Sobowale

Nollywood star Sola Sobowale has paid tribute to late veteran actor Olu Jacobs, born Oludotun Baiyewu Jacobs, describing him as the man who trained and guided her in the Nigerian film industry.

The actress spoke on Wednesday at the Night of Tribute organised in honour of Jacobs at Glover Memorial Hall in Lagos State.

Jacobs died on September 16, 2026, aged 84.

Reflecting on her career and the role Jacobs played in shaping her acting, Sobowale said audiences often focus on her talent without knowing the person who helped nurture it.

“When people see Sola Sobowale, they say she is a fantastic actor, but somebody trained me and Baba Olu Jacobs was that person who trained me. Man of knowledge, wisdom and a selfless man.”

Sobowale, who is also known as ‘Toyin Tomato’ after her character in Wale Adenuga’s popular television series ‘Super Story’, recalled Jacobs’ approach to correcting and advising her.

“Anytime I bring my wahala, he has this, ‘Sola, No, No, No,’” she said, demonstrating the hand gesture the late actor was known for in his movie roles.

According to Sobowale, Jacobs’ gesture was more than a simple expression of disapproval, as it often conveyed caution and advice to someone he considered intelligent.

Another veteran actor, Adebayo Salami, popularly known as ‘Oga Bello’, also shared his memories of Jacobs at the event.

In a video which went viral on Thursday, Bello recalled his first encounter with Jacobs in 1997 while working on a movie script titled ‘Okunfa’.

“My first meeting with him was in 1997. I had been seeing him from afar, loved him a lot and then decided to put up a (movie) script titled ‘Okunfa.’

“We shot the film in Ilorin in 1997.”

Bello said he contacted Jacobs and was asked to forward the script. After sending it, he asked when he could visit the actor to discuss the project further.

According to Bello, Jacobs responded by offering to visit him instead.

“Don’t worry, I will come,’” Bello quoted Jacobs as saying, adding, “And he came.”

He said Jacobs read the script and made two contributions that significantly improved the project.

“I must confess to you. That man (Jacobs) thought of things that didn’t cross my mind. He showed he was a father. He was a professional to the core,” Bello said.

Bello also urged Jacobs’ children to preserve their father’s legacy by ensuring his name continues to be remembered.

He implored the late veteran’s children to keep “immortalising his name, so we won’t forget him for life.”

The Night of Tribute brought together members of Jacobs’ family, friends and colleagues from the Nigerian film industry to celebrate his life and career.

Among those in attendance were Jide Kosoko, Richard Mofe-Damijo, Kate Henshaw, Afeez Oyetoro (Saka), Norbert Young, Femi Adebayo and Funke Akindele.