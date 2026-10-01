Portugal edge Denmark 4-2 in Ronaldo’s absence

Portugal’s midfielder #23 Vitinha (L) celebrates scoring the 2-3 goal with his teammates Portugal’s defender #19 Nuno Mendes and Portugal’s forward #09 Goncalo Ramos (R) during the UEFA Nations League Group A4 match between Denmark and Portugal at Parken stadium in Copenhagen on October 1, 2026. (Photo by Sebastian Elias Uth / Ritzau Scanpix / AFP) / Denmark OUT

Portugal put the controversy surrounding Cristiano Ronaldo’s departure to one side as they edged Denmark 4-2 in the UEFA Nations League on Thursday.

Joao Felix made the win safe late in the second half after the hosts had twice fought back to level.

With the pre-match build-up dominated by five-time Ballon d’Or winner Ronaldo’s sudden departure from the team’s training camp on Wednesday, coach Jorge Jesus said before kick-off that he just wanted his side “to focus on the match”.

His team showed no signs of being distracted by the furore caused by the 41-year-old’s walk-out after Jesus announced Ronaldo would not start the match against Denmark.

Portugal’s record goalscorer had already spent all of Sunday’s 2-1 Nations League win in Norway on the bench, having captained the side in the 1-0 home victory over Wales last Thursday.

“Following the national team coach’s press conference, and after having a conversation with the Portuguese Football Federation president, I decided to leave the national team’s training camp,” Ronaldo wrote on Instagram on Wednesday.

“In due course, I will tell the truth to all the Portuguese people about my reasons for leaving the national team, to which I have always been dedicated.”

Jesus, himself, said Thursday: “After (the match), we’ll definitely have time to talk about” the situation.

On the pitch, Joao Cancelo opened the scoring for Portugal inside 13 minutes, before Mikkel Damsgaard curled in a leveller 10 minutes later.

Goncalo Ramos repaid Jesus’s faith in starting him again up front by restoring his country’s lead two minutes later with a cute near-post finish.

Rasmus Hojlund equalised for Denmark early in the second period, but Paris Saint-Germain lynchpin Vitinha nodded the visitors back in front in the 57th minute.

Substitute Felix then tucked home at the end of a swift counter-attack with three minutes remaining to give new boss Jesus a third win from his first three matches.

AFP