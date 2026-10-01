Nico Williams leaves Spain camp with thigh knock

Winger Nico Williams has withdrawn from the Spain squad injured, the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) announced on Thursday.

The 24-year-old European and world champion scored the fourth goal in Tuesday’s 4-1 victory over Croatia in the UEFA Nations League, but picked up a minor injury and will miss Spain’s last two matches of the international window.

“(Williams) reported discomfort in his left thigh following the match against Croatia in Seville. His condition was closely monitored throughout the day off, and as the discomfort persisted, he did not take part in Thursday’s training session,” the RFEF said in a statement.

It added that following medical tests on Thursday, “it was decided that he would leave the current national team camp and continue his recovery process”.

A replacement will not be called to the squad, which is now reduced to 25 for Saturday’s match against the Czech Republic and Tuesday’s trip to Croatia.

Spain, who won the World Cup in July, made a flying start in the Nations League with a 3-2 win at Wembley over England and their thrashing of Croatia, putting them top of Group A3 with a perfect six points.

AFP