Putin rejects long-range strikes ceasefire with Ukraine

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin gestures as he addresses the audience during the Valdai Discussion Club meeting in Moscow on October 1, 2026. (Photo by Igor IVANKO / AFP)

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday ruled out a long-range strikes ceasefire with Ukraine as Moscow steps up its campaign of aerial attacks on Kyiv.

Russia has ramped up such strikes, with Ukraine charging that Moscow is deliberately hitting civilian targets and putting Kyiv on a near-constant state of alert as it braces for another tough winter.

Ukraine has responded with attacks targeting Russian refineries, oil and fuel depots and exporting facilities to try and cut off Moscow’s energy revenues.

“We are told: ‘Let them stop striking your refineries, and you will stop striking their ships.’ It is simply ridiculous,” Putin said.

Asked about Russia’s response to the idea, he replied: “No”.

Putin said on Thursday that Russia “lost approximately one percent of its GDP” due to Ukrainian strikes on refineries, which triggered nationwide fuel shortages this summer.

Russian strikes meanwhile have targeted Ukraine’s steel companies as well as supply chains — notably in the rail sector — and major warehouses.

These have also severely restricted grain exports in the Black Sea — a crucial source of Kyiv’s revenue.

AFP