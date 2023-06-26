Intercontinental Distillers to support cultural festivals

From left: Hope Gbagi, Head of Sales, Intercontinental Distillers Limited; Umoren Akpan, Head, Internal Audit and Control; Foluso Ogunjimi, On Air Personality; Jude Chukwuka Nollywood star; and Mobolaji Alalade, Head of Marketing at the event. Photo Lamidi Bamidele.

By Onyeka Ezike, edited by Osa Amadi

Intercontinental Distillers Limited, renowned for the production of Nigeria’s foremost prayer drink, ‘Eagle Aromatic Schnapps’ has thrown its weight in support of cultural festivals.

This was made known at the unveiling of the brand’s new initiative at an event held recently in Ikeja, Lagos.

The event witnessed a series of spectacular dances and dramatic performances by the crown troupe cultural group to the delight of the guests.

The brand’s initiative titled “Journey with Authentic Prayer” emphasized the richness of the African cultural belief that is rooted in the offering of libation and diligence.

Speaking at the event, the Managing Director/Chief Executive, Intercontinental Distillers Limited, Chief (Engr.) Patrick Anegbe, represented by the Head of Internal Audit and Control said, “From generation to generation, our elders have passed on a recipe for success. The ingredients they say are hard work, prayer and belief.

“Eagle Aromatic Schnapps, the authentic prayer drink, seeks to remind Nigerians, especially the youths, of this age-long cultural value, especially against the backdrop of today’s realities.”

Also speaking, the Head of Marketing, Mr. Mobolaji Alalade, said: “Journey with Authentic Prayers seeks to inspire individuals to work hard, pray and believe, knowing that life itself is a journey. These ingredients; hard work, prayers, and belief, form a winning recipe for success.

“The significance of the event is very basic that for you to be able to hold your prayers, culture, and tradition, you need the authentic prayer drink.”

The household brand, famous for older generation is Nigeria Premium Prayer drink with other products like, Confam Bitters, Chelsea, Squadron dark rum, Action bitters, and Valita wine.

Libation is an ancient traditional practice in the African culture, whereby a strong drink is offered and poured on the earth to honor our ancestors. This is commonly practiced in African ceremonies.

The management and staff of the brand were dressed in green Ankara, symbolically representing the abundant blessings inherent in Nigeria. Among the guests were the brand’s distributors, partners, and the media.