How strategic partnerships brought the Itsekiri Global Homecoming to life

By ADE MABO

The successful debut of the Itsekiri Global Homecoming (IGHC) shows what is possible when strategic partnerships, corporate support, and strong, community-driven execution meet cultural ambition.

Held from August 16 to 22, 2026, in Warri Kingdom under the authority of His Majesty, Ogiame Atuwatse III, CFR, the Olu of Warri, and under the auspices of The Royal Order of Iwere (ROI), the inaugural Homecoming brought together Itsekiris from across Nigeria and the global diaspora, alongside government officials, business leaders, cultural stakeholders, celebrities, and friends of the Kingdom.

More than a cultural gathering, the seven-day programme was designed as an ecosystem spanning heritage, tourism, business, mobility, hospitality, entertainment, and community development. Making that ambition possible was a network of partners whose contributions helped shape virtually every aspect of the Homecoming experience.

Creating the Experience

MAGGI played a prominent role in bringing food and culture together, supporting the Cultural Fair and introducing the MAGGI Taste of Itsekiri campaign, which extended the celebration of Itsekiri culinary heritage beyond Warri and into the wider digital space. Sterling Bank, the Official Banking Partner of the Itsekiri Global Homecoming, provided banking support for the initiative, strengthening the resources and infrastructure available to deliver the programme. Seaman’s Schnapps, the Official Prayer Drink of the Itsekiri Global Homecoming, brought tradition and authenticity to the celebration, reflecting the cultural significance of prayer, ceremony, and communal gathering. Oriki added a premium Nigerian touch to the guest experience through its wellness products in the delegates’ swag bags, while Reyon Water, the Homecoming’s hydration partner, kept guests refreshed across the numerous activities and venues throughout the week. Coca-Cola, through Refresh by Coca-Cola, also supported key activations like the Royal Boat Regatta and the main coronation anniversary celebration at the Olu, adding to the refreshment and hospitality experience. Together, these partnerships helped create an experience that connected culture, food, hospitality, and celebration in ways that resonated with guests throughout the week.

Moving People Home

For a Homecoming built around bringing people back to Warri, connectivity was central. Wakanow, through its Onburd platform, played a key role in making the Homecoming journey easier to plan. Guests from across Nigeria and the global diaspora were able to register as delegates through the platform and access partner hotels, creating a central point for planning their participation in the Homecoming.

Overland Airways supported air travel between Lagos, Abuja, and Warri, while Enugu Air provided excellent travel options for guests making their way to the Kingdom. Within Warri, SimpliRide supported local mobility, making it easier for IGHC delegates and members of the organising team to move around the city.

Together, these partnerships helped turn the idea of “coming home” into a more seamless journey—from registration and accommodation to arrival and movement within the Kingdom.

Taking the Homecoming Beyond Warri

The partnership ecosystem also helped take the Homecoming story beyond the Kingdom. VouchLinks supported the highly visible Scooter Ride with the King through its jersey branding, connecting its innovative approach to referrals and growth with one of the Homecoming’s most distinctive and talked-about moments.

Loatsad Promomedia extended the Homecoming’s visibility through strategic outdoor advertising in Lagos, helping put the celebration in front of audiences far beyond Warri. Agile Cycle brought mobility, sustainability, and community together through its support of Community Scooter Ride with the King. Its involvement added a contemporary mobility dimension to an event deeply rooted in Itsekiri heritage.

The Itsekiri Global Homecoming also benefited from the participation of key influencers, creators, and media platforms, whose storytelling helped carry the experience beyond the physical events and into the wider digital conversation.

A Digital Story That Travelled

The impact of the Homecoming was not confined to physical attendance.

According to data released by the Itsekiri Global Homecoming Communications Team, the campaign generated a massive reach of 267.9 million, 627 million impressions, and 3.79 million engagements between August 1 and 31.

The campaign also recorded a 98% positive sentiment score and an organic media value (AVE) of N107.2 million, reflecting the extent to which the Homecoming moved beyond an event into a wider conversation about Itsekiri identity, heritage, and belonging. The figures confirm a significant digital footprint for a first-edition cultural gathering and underscore the Homecoming’s growing potential as a platform for cultural tourism, corporate engagement, and destination storytelling. According to digital analysts, these numbers place the Itsekiri Global Homecoming at the top of Nigeria’s cultural festivals, second only to the decades-long footprint of the Calabar Festival.

The Power of Partnership

At the heart of the Homecoming was a simple proposition: bringing people home requires more than an idea. It requires an ecosystem.

The partnerships behind IGHC demonstrated how corporate organisations can contribute their expertise, infrastructure, platforms, and resources to cultural initiatives while creating meaningful value for audiences and communities.

For an organising committee driven largely by Itsekiri volunteers who brought their professional expertise to the project, the model was particularly significant. It showed what can happen when community ownership meets corporate capability and a shared belief in the value of culture.

The inaugural Itsekiri Global

Homecoming may have celebrated a people, a heritage, and the Warri Kingdom, but its execution reinforces a broader lesson: when strategic partnerships are built around a clear purpose, culture can become a powerful platform for connection, business, tourism, and national visibility. And for the Itsekiri Global Homecoming, the first chapter has only just begun.