Gunmen kidnap four in Kwara while returning from naming ceremony

By Demola Akinyemi,Ilorin

Suspected gunmen have abducted four persons, including a vigilante in Asa local government of Kwara State.

The tragic incident, it was learnt, occurred on Tuesday evening in Aboto, Asa local government area of Kwara State.

Vanguard reliably gathered that the abductors in their numbers reportedly ambushed some guests who were heading home from a naming ceremony.

Chairman of the vigilante in Kwara State, Saka Ibrahim, confirmed the incident in a telephone chat with our correspondent on Thursday.

According to him, “A local who had a naming ceremony for his child was taking some guests home after the programme when his car was ambushed.

“Three male guests and one of our vigilante officials who tried to rescue them were Kidnapped in the process. He was not wearing a uniform and did not bear any arm.

“Our men have been searching the bush for their whereabouts since then but no progress yet”.

Saka expressed deep concern that the situation has been “really troubling because the abductors are yet to contact any of the victim’s family for ransom”.