EID EL Kabir: Ondo NSCDC deploys 1,000 personnel for security coverage

Olayinka Olatundun, Ondo State Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), says he has approved the deployment of 1,000 tactical personnel for security coverage during the forthcoming Salah celebration in the state.

Olatundun made this known in a statement made available to newsmen on Monday in Akure, saying the personnel were drawn from divisional offices, Area Commands and the State Headquarters.

According to him, the tactical team is made up of personnel drawn from Counter Terrorism Unit, Special Female Squad, Agro Rangers, Surveillance Team, Rapid Response Squad, Motorized patrol team, Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear and Explosives (CBRNE) units amongst others.

He explained that the personnel were to strategically man and patrol flash points, black spots recreational areas, markets, shopping malls, parks, and highly-populated areas, worship centres and other essential areas.

He also said that the personnel would as well protect critical national assets and infrastructure in the state as measures to curtail the pressure usually associated with the Salah period.

The NSCDC commandant, therefore, charged the personnel to be diligent, civil and professional in the discharge of their duties.

He warned against any form of laxity and unprofessionalism in the discharge of their duty by putting in their best to ensure that lives and properties were secured and all agro-allied businesses protected.

“In line with the mandate of the Corps to protect all critical national assets and infrastructure of government, we will be collaborating with other sister agencies in the state to ensure a hitch-free Salah celebration.

“The Commandant General, Dr Ahmed Abubakar Audi, has mandated all our formations to spare nothing in ensuring that the nation is safe before, during and after this year’s Eid-el-Kabir and as a responsible agency of government, we shall go all out to keep the people of the Sunshine State safe,” he said.

Olatundun called on the people to support the command with timely and actionable information by reporting any suspicious movements or activities of individuals, groups or persons to the nearest divisional offices within the State.

Olatundun, who advocated for moderation in celebration, felicitates with all the Muslim faithful across the state. (NAN)