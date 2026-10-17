Benue 2027: Ex-Otukpo council chair, APC, ADC, ZLP chieftains defect to PDP

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

A former Caretaker Chairman of Otukpo Local Government Area of Benue state, Mr. Inalegwu Adakonye, has defected from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), alongside other political stakeholders and their supporters from the APC, African Democratic Congress (ADC) and Zenith Labour Party (ZLP).

The defection featured several prominent political figures from Adoka and Ugboju communities in Otukpo council.

Among prominent politicians who weekend in Otukpo joined the PDP with the former chairman of Otukpo were Adoga Edache, popularly known as Ebo, from the ADC; Emmanuel Akoche of the ZLP; Garuba Sule of the APC; and Mr. John Ojonye, ADC Chairman of Ugboju Ehaji Ward, alongside other party members and supporters.

Explaining his decision to return to the PDP, Adakonye said the party’s ideology of inclusiveness and collective participation informed his choice, arguing that its approach to politics differed from that of the APC.

He said “the PDP treats its members as one family and offer a platform where everyone can participate. And I am confident that the party is best positioned to rescue Benue state from bad governance.”

Adakonye, who led APC members from Adoka and Ugboju into the PDP, also cited the emergence of Dr. Oyije Ogbenjuwa as the party’s deputy governorship candidate as a factor behind their decision.

He said they could not afford to remain outside the political movement of their brother and friend, who he expressed confidence would soon become the deputy governor of the state.

The defectors also cited the PDP’s people-oriented ideology, leadership and prospects in forthcoming elections as reasons for abandoning their former parties for the opposition platform.

Receiving the new members were the PDP deputy governorship candidate, Dr. Ogbenjuwa; the Otukpo Local Government PDP Chairman, Godwin Ochapa; the party’s House of Assembly candidate for Otukpo/Akpa, Johnson Egli; its candidate for Adoka/Ugboju, Gabriel Olofu; and the Senior Legislative Aide to the Senate President, Chief George Alli.

Speaking on behalf of the party, Ogbenjuwa welcomed the defectors and assured them of “equal opportunities and full integration into the party’s activities.”

He described their decision to join the PDP “as evidence of the party’s growing acceptability across Benue South Senatorial District, and your support will further strengthen our political base ahead of future elections.”

The new members, in turn, pledged their loyalty and commitment to working for the success of the PDP at all levels.