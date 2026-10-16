NAF deploys pumping machines to recover crash wreckage in Ondo

By Kingsley Omonobi

The Nigerian Air Force has engaged community leaders and residents of Igbokoda, Ondo State, over concerns that ongoing aircraft recovery operations could affect their water source.

The engagement was led by the Air Officer Commanding, Tactical Air Command, Air Vice Marshal MC Ekwueme.

During the engagement, the AOC acknowledged the concerns raised, assured the community of the Nigerian Air Force’s (NAF) commitment to addressing the issues, and appreciated the people for their patience and cooperation during this difficult period.

The AOC also engaged personnel at the recovery site, where significant progress is being made despite the challenging terrain and difficult underwater conditions.

Multiple pumping machines have been deployed to remove water from the area surrounding the crash site, a critical step towards accessing the main wreckage, which remains submerged and deeply embedded in the riverbed.

A statement by Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, Director of Public Relations and Information, said, “This painstaking process requires sustained effort, specialised technical support and careful coordination to advance the recovery operations safely and effectively.

‘The NAF recognises the profound grief of the bereaved families and the concerns of Nigerians awaiting further progress. While the difficult riverbed conditions and the depth at which the wreckage lies make the operations complex, recovery personnel continue to work diligently towards accessing the main wreckage, with due regard for their safety and the dignity of the victims.

“The ongoing deployment of pumping equipment represents an important step towards facilitating the next phase of recovery.

Beyond the recovery efforts, the CAS has reaffirmed the NAF’s commitment to supporting the bereaved families through this painful period.

He assured that all applicable entitlements, including benevolent funds, scholarships for eligible children and other approved welfare benefits, would be duly processed.

The NAF recognises that its responsibility to the affected families extends beyond the recovery operations and remains committed to providing the necessary support with compassion, dignity and a deep sense of duty.

The service continues to engage with affected families and has established a dedicated helpline at Headquarters Nigerian Air Force to facilitate access to timely and appropriate information.

The NAF acknowledges the environmental concerns raised by the Igbokoda community and remains committed to engaging with residents and addressing the issues through appropriate channels.

The service appreciates the community’s cooperation and the dedication of personnel and partner agencies working under challenging conditions and will sustain recovery efforts, support the bereaved families and provide verified updates on significant developments as the operation progresses.