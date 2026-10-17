Ambassador Dele Cole devoted his life to national service — Tinubu

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

President Bola Tinubu has expressed sadness over the death of the veteran journalist and diplomat, Ambassador Patrick Dele Cole, saying that the late statesman devoted his life to national service.

Ambassador Cole died at the age of 86.

President Tinubu, in his tribute titled “Farewell to Ambassador Dele Cole, distinguished diplomat, journalist and public servant,” said the late veteran journalist brought distinction to his work in diplomacy, journalism and politics.

The tribute read: “I received with profound sadness the news of the passing of Ambassador Patrick Dele Cole, a distinguished diplomat, journalist, politician, and public servant, who died at 86.

“Ambassador Cole devoted his life to national service, bringing distinction to his work in diplomacy, journalism and politics.

“His career reflected the enduring value of dialogue, tact, mutual respect and the pursuit of shared interests in advancing national development and international cooperation.

“His contributions to Nigeria’s media landscape were particularly notable. As Managing Director of the Daily Times, he upheld the vital role of the press in holding public officials accountable, speaking truth to power, and strengthening democratic governance. His legacy in journalism and public life remains an enduring part of our national story.

“At 86, Ambassador Dele Cole witnessed defining moments in Nigeria’s history and contributed to the nation’s development through his work in the media, diplomacy and public service. His life stands as a testament to the value of experience, principled engagement and commitment to the public good.

“As we mourn his passing, I extend my heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, professional associates and all whose lives he touched. I pray that memories of his remarkable life will bring them comfort and strength at this difficult time.

“May Almighty God grant Ambassador Cole eternal rest and give his family and all who mourn him the fortitude to bear this profound loss.”