Disregard old videos, photos, stories – Nigeria Embassy in UK  

The Nigeria High Commission in the United Kingdom has condemned the recent circulation of videos, photos and stories in the media from an event that transpired before December 2019, describing it as propaganda targeted at the image of the Embassy and Nigeria as a country.

This is contained in a statement released by the Mission on Tuesday, urging the public to disregard such videos, photographs and stories of the past.

It said, “The attention of the Nigeria High Commission has been drawn to the existence of various propaganda in the media, targeted at the image of the Mission and Nigeria. Videos, photographs, and stories of events that transpired before December 2019 are currently being circulated as current events.”

“The Nigeria High Commission, London, currently enjoys peace, tranquility, and harmony. We also enjoy unprecedented cooperation of the Nigerian Diasporan Community in the United Kingdom, particularly on consular services and bilateral relations.

“We are also committed to our responsibility of delivering efficient service to both Nigerian residents in the UK, and Nigerian visitors to the United Kingdom, diligently and relentlessly,” the statement read.