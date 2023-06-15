Bawa undergoing interrogation by DSS

EFCC boss, Bawa

Soni Daniel, Abuja

The suspended Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Abdulrasheed Bawa, is being interrogated by operatives of the Department of State Services over his activities in the anti-graft agency.

The Spokesman for the DSS, Dr Peter Afunanya, confirmed the invitation and arrival of Bawa at the secret police for the probe in a statement sent to Vanguard.

The statement said: “The Department of State Services (DSS) has invited Mr. Abdulrasheed Bawa, the suspended Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

“Bawa arrived a few hours ago. The invitation relates to some investigative activities concerning him”.

The grilling of the EFCC chairman comes barely hours after he was indefinitely suspended from office by the President.