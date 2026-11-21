…Ex-President condemns money-driven politics, primitive wealth accumulation

…Says democracy has standards, calls for investment in younger generation

By Emma Ujah, Abuja Bureau Chief

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has called for purposeful, honest and visionary political leadership to rebuild Nigeria’s battered international image and restore the respect the country once commanded globally.

Jonathan, who spoke at the Paul Alaje Colloquium, themed “The Nigeria Brand”, in Abuja yesterday, said the country needed leaders who were deliberate about national development rather than personal wealth accumulation.

He lamented that the quality of politics currently practised in Nigeria was undermining democracy and threatening the country’s progress.

“Some of what goes on in our political space does not represent democracy. The brand of politics we are playing will set us backwards. Democracy has standards,” he said.

The former president criticised politicians who lacked knowledge of their parties’ manifestos, noting that many of the documents were prepared by hired consultants without any meaningful commitment from the candidates.

He urged political leaders to emulate the late Chief Obafemi Awolowo, whose clear vision and commitment to compulsory education transformed the old Western Region.

According to Jonathan, Awolowo’s education policy produced remarkable results, with the South-West at a point having more professors than the rest of Nigeria combined.

He challenged present-day leaders to abandon primitive accumulation of wealth and invest in the younger generation, stressing that leadership should be measured by the legacy left behind.

“Why will you stomach what you are supposed to invest in the younger generation at a time you know your time on earth is really not much?” he asked.

Speaking on the importance of a strong national identity, Jonathan said a country’s brand went beyond public relations, reflecting its character, leadership, institutions and development aspirations.

“A strong national brand attracts investment, tourism, international partnerships and opportunities for its citizens. It inspires patriotism at home and commands respect abroad.

“Therefore, discussing the Nigeria brand is not an exercise in public relations. It is a conversation about national character, leadership, development and the kind of country we want to leave to our children,” he said.

Jonathan recalled that Nigeria once enjoyed considerable international respect and influence but regretted that its reputation had suffered significant setbacks.

He identified insecurity, corruption, economic difficulties, unemployment, political instability and negative perceptions of public institutions as factors damaging the country’s image.

The former president particularly expressed concern over the limited international mobility associated with the Nigerian passport, which exposes citizens to considerable visa restrictions and difficulties travelling abroad.

However, he cautioned against equating the country’s challenges with the character of its people, maintaining that millions of Nigerians remained honest, industrious, talented and respected internationally.

He attributed the deterioration of Nigeria’s national identity partly to the erosion of societal values, where wealth was celebrated without questions about its source, while honesty, hard work and integrity received insufficient recognition.

Other factors, he said, included corruption, abuse of public office, impunity, weakened public institutions and insecurity, which had created doubts about the ability of the state to guarantee the safety of lives and property.

To reverse the trend, Jonathan called for stronger leadership and governance, insisting that public office must be treated as a position of trust.

He said merit, competence, transparency, accountability and the rule of law must become the guiding principles of public administration.

He also advocated reforms in political recruitment, stronger internal party democracy, credible elections and a political culture that rewards ideas, character and competence rather than money, patronage and sectional interests.

In his remarks, the convener of the colloquium, Dr. Paul Alaje, challenged Nigerians to examine the country’s international reputation by considering whether the world could trust Nigeria enough to invest in it and entrust its resources and future to its institutions.

He said the Nigeria brand was fundamentally about the country’s institutions and what they represented.

Alaje identified a troubling paradox in Nigeria’s development, noting that despite its enormous human capital and global achievements in music, film, literature, technology, medicine, finance, academia and engineering, the country continued to struggle with basic human development indicators.

He questioned how a country blessed with enormous human capital could struggle with human development, abundant agricultural potential yet find it difficult to feed its population, and a vibrant entrepreneurial spirit without an enabling business environment.

According to him, Nigeria must stop confusing potential with progress and deliberately address the structural challenges holding it back.

He cited China, India and South Africa as countries that had worked to change their international narratives, arguing that Nigeria could achieve similar results through deliberate policies and consistent implementation.

Alaje expressed concern over Nigeria’s poor life expectancy and widespread poverty, saying the country needed to become intentional about improving the living conditions of its citizens.

He called for policies that would encourage domestic production of goods for local consumption and export, while urging state governments to collaborate with the federal government and private-sector operators to expand electricity supply under the new electricity regulatory framework.

He also advocated productivity-enhancing policies in agriculture, more efficient transportation systems and increased investment in health and education as critical measures for raising living standards and rebuilding confidence in Nigeria.