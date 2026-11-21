By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – THE Edo State Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Obo Effanga yest said that the state currently has 2.8 million registered voters.

According to him, the last registration exercise raised the figure adding that the final figure would be released after the recent clean up exercise by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Giving an update on the Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) collection in Benin City, Effanga said a total of 23,401 cards had been collected across the state since distribution commenced on October 9.

He explained that the figure comprised 6,319 old PVCs, 5,128 newly produced cards and 11,954 PVCs relating to transfers.

Effanga noted, “The state currently has 2.8 million registered voters after the last registration exercise. However, the final figure would be released after the recent clean up exercise by the national body.”

The REC disclosed that PVCs for voters who registered during the first and second phases of the Continuous Voter Registration exercise were currently available for collection at INEC offices across the 18 local government areas of the state.

The Resident Commissioner said the commission was currently working towards ensuring a smooth electoral process.

Speaking on the mock accreditation exercise scheduled for November 28, the REC said the exercise would be conducted in 384 polling units across the state.

He said two polling units were selected from each of the 192 wards also known as registration areas for the mock exercise.

“The exercise would provide an opportunity to test the commission’s electoral technology and assess the readiness of its personnel ahead of the elections.

“The state office had submitted the list of proposed polling units to the commission’s headquarters for approval,” he added.

He said the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System would be deployed during the exercise to demonstrate how voters are accredited, how results are captured and how they are transmitted to the INEC Result Viewing Portal.

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