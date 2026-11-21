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‎By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

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‎ABUJA – PRESIDENT Bola Tinubu on Saturday, directed that the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign rally in Ibadan, Oyo State, be held without the usual fanfare in honour of victims of the boat tragedy in Bayelsa State.

‎The President’s decision followed the capsizing of a passenger boat on Friday at Ukubie, near Oweikorogha Community, in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of Bayelsa State, leaving several people dead.

‎The victims were reportedly mourners travelling by boat to attend a funeral in the community when the vessel capsized.

‎President Tinubu in a statement by his spokesman, Bayo Onanuga expressed sadness over the unfortunate incident and directed that all relevant Federal Disaster Response agencies to work together to ensure a successful recovery and rescue operation.

‎The statement read: “I am deeply saddened by the tragic incident on Friday in Ukubie, near Oweikorogha Community, in the Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of Bayelsa State, where a boat carrying scores of people capsized, resulting in the loss of life.

‎”The deceased were said to be mourners travelling to attend a funeral in the community where the incident happened.

‎”Those who lost their lives in the tragedy did not deserve to die that way. I have directed all relevant Federal Disaster Response agencies to work together to ensure a successful recovery and rescue operation.

‎”I have also directed that our Presidential Campaign Rally in Ibadan, Oyo State, this Saturday, November 21, 2026, be observed without much fanfare in honour of the lives lost and in sympathy with the relatives and families of those involved in the disaster.

‎”On behalf of the entire nation, I mourn those who lost their lives in the incident and sympathise with their families, the government and the people of Bayelsa State.

‎”I particularly mourn with Governor Duoye Diri over this sad incident. I pray that God Almighty repose their souls and comfort their families.”

Vanguard News