By Adeola Badru

The image of Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, displayed alongside those of President Bola Tinubu and other political figures on a balloon hoisted at the venue of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign rally in Ibadan on Saturday has stirred reactions, drawing attention to the governor’s political stance ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The balloon, which was hoisted at the rally ground around the historic Mapo Hall, featured the images of prominent political figures, including Makinde, who is not a member of the APC and has yet to publicly declare support for Tinubu’s re-election bid.

The development attracted attention at the campaign venue, where the President was expected to rally support for the APC and its candidates ahead of the 2027 elections.

Makinde, who is the presidential candidate of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM), has been at the centre of political discussions in Oyo State following his emergence as the party’s flag bearer.

His image on the balloon, therefore, raised questions about the message being conveyed by its display at an APC campaign rally, particularly as the political atmosphere in the state continues to intensify ahead of the next general election.

The circumstances surrounding the inclusion of the governor’s image on the balloon were not immediately clear as at the time of filing this report.

Meanwhile, President Tinubu has urged the people of Oyo State to sustain their support for the APC, declaring that continuity was essential for Nigeria’s progress, prosperity and development.

Tinubu, who spoke at the rally, promised increased investment in education, agriculture, industrialisation and electricity supply, while endorsing Senator Sharafadeen Alli as the APC’s governorship candidate in the state.

The President also announced plans to revive the old Leyland factory in Ibadan, saying his administration had signed an agreement with Chinese company Yutong to reopen the facility for the production of public transport vehicles and the establishment of an automobile assembly plant.

“For Oyo State, we have just signed an agreement with China’s Yutong to reopen the old Leyland factory in Ibadan. We are reopening it to produce public transport vehicles and establish an automobile assembly plant there. We will continue to bring industries. You will see progress and development,” Tinubu said.

He also assured residents of improved electricity supply, expressing confidence in the efforts of the Minister of Power, Joseph Tegbe, and his team.

“You will see, and I guarantee you an improvement in electricity. Minister of Power, Joseph Tegbe is really working hard with his team,” he said.

Tinubu urged the electorate to remain committed to the APC, reminding them of their support for the party in the previous election.

“You voted overwhelmingly for APC last time. You must stay the course. You must. For the sake of progress, prosperity of our country, development, for your children and our great-grandchildren,” he said.

The President added that the country must prioritise education and agriculture to create opportunities for younger generations.

“We must give them the right education, invest in agriculture,” he said.

He also took a swipe at opposition parties, describing them as “mediocre”, and urged the electorate not to be distracted by them.

Tinubu subsequently declared his support for Alli, urging the people of Oyo State to vote for him in the 2027 governorship election.

“I will show you the governorship candidate in Oyo State that you must vote for, and is Sen. Sharafadeen Alli,” he said.

The rally was preceded by the arrival of the President at the Ladoke Akintola Airport, Ibadan, where the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Rashidi Ladoja, and other traditional rulers received him.

The monarchs, drawn from the Ibadan, Ibarapa, Oyo, Ogbomoso and Oke-Ogun zones, reaffirmed their support for Tinubu’s re-election bid.

Welcoming the President on behalf of the Oyo State Council of Obas and Chiefs, Ladoja described Tinubu as the leader the monarchs had been waiting to receive.

“This is the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu that we have been waiting for,” the Olubadan said.

The monarch commended the President for infrastructure projects across the country, particularly in the South-West, including the Leyland Motor Assembly project, the Ibadan-Ijebu-Ode Road and the Ibadan-Oyo Road.

He, however, urged that ongoing projects be completed before fresh requests were made for additional ones.

Tinubu thanked the monarchs for their prayers and co-operation, urging them to encourage their subjects to participate in the forthcoming election.

The President also called for a minute’s silence in honour of those who lost their lives in a boat accident in Bayelsa State, expressing sympathy with the bereaved families.

Earlier, chaos had broken out at the rally venue as hoodlums clashed before the President’s arrival, with gunshots fired into the air.

The incident caused panic among supporters, who scampered for safety as the situation deteriorated.

Some of the hoodlums were seen dragging a firearm reportedly used by an unidentified man, while others hurled sticks and placards towards the media stand, disrupting activities at the venue.

The scuffle dispersed parts of the crowd and briefly disrupted preparations for the President’s arrival.