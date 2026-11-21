Leeds United players celebrate after the English Premier League football match between Chelsea and Leeds United at Stamford Bridge in London on November 21, 2026. (Photo by Henry NICHOLLS / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or ‘live’ services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No video emulation. Social media in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No use in betting publications, games or single club/league/player publications. /

Chelsea suffered an embarrassing 4-1 defeat against Leeds on Saturday as the Blues were beaten for the third time in their last four Premier League matches.

Xabi Alonso’s side were ripped apart by rampant Leeds, who savoured their first Premier League win at Stamford Bridge in 27 years.

Chelsea scored six in a League Cup win against Leeds in September, but Daniel Farke’s men erased that painful result with a superb display on their return to west London.

Just 24 hours after NFL legend Tom Brady was linked with buying a minority stake in Chelsea, the seven-time Super Bowl winner might be thinking twice about his mooted investment.

Brady is believed to be friendly with Chelsea co-owner Behdad Eghbali, who will have a big decision to make on Alonso’s future if results do not improve soon.

Chelsea are languishing in eighth place after a fifth defeat in their 11 league games under Alonso, who was hyped as the stabilising force the club needed after a turbulent period.

Alonso has been hampered by the absence of injured Brazilian striker Joao Pedro in recent weeks and once again Chelsea struggled without their attacking talisman.

Making his full debut in Alonso’s latest bid to find a stand-in for Pedro, Emmanuel Emegha fired Chelsea ahead in the 25th minute.

Yet within three minutes they gifted an equaliser to Noah Okafor, who punished static defending to lash home.

Morgan Rogers conceded a penalty eight minutes into the second half and Dominic Calvert-Lewin converted to put Leeds in front.

Swiss striker Okafor quickly made it three in the 58th minute and Brenden Aaronson got a fourth in stoppage-time to leave Chelsea in turmoil.

Over a miserable five-match spell, the Blues have lost to Tottenham, Sunderland and Leeds, while also crashing out of the League Cup against Liverpool.

While it is too soon to suggest Alonso is in danger of the sack, the Spaniard has endured a disappointing start to his first spell as a Premier League manager.

Failing to beat struggling pair Nottingham Forest and Crystal Palace in their next two games would undoubtedly turn the heat up on the former Real Madrid and Bayer Leverkusen boss.