At 55 my mother has continued to wipe away my tears of frustration, Gospel singer, Bimbo

By Rita Okoye

Fast-rising gospel songstress, Bimbo Ponmile has penned a heartfelt message to her mother, Omonike Hundeyin who clocks 55 today, 23rd of June, 2023.

Birthdays are often a time to review one’s annual journey in life – a moment of celebration, reflection on personal achievements, gains and losses, in a span of 365 days.

For the thoughtful, it is also a time to plan and invest in your future; not relenting in your dreams as there are yet many lands to conquer: “You’ve had a good, long life, but there is a lot of land still to be taken,” God tells Joshua, who according to scriptures, has reached a venerable age to retire.

The Comforter crooner alongside her husband, Oloruntoba Oluwaponmile, siblings; Adeotan Abati, Dolapo Abati, Kofoworola Ajanaku, Timileyin Ajanaku and grandchildren; Charis Oluwaponmile and Mercy Oluwaponmile expressed gratitude to God and their mother for her relentless show of support and love to them.

Ponmile in her message described her mother as a selfless being whose sacrifice has seen her through the hurdles of life and has formed her into what she represents today.

“On this special day, I want to take a moment to acknowledge the sacrifices you have made for me and my siblings. Through the highs and lows, you have been our rock, our guiding light, and our source of strength. Your unwavering belief in my music and your relentless encouragement have fueled my passion and propelled me forward, even in the face of challenges,” she said.

Ponmile also appreciated her mother for supporting her music career and seeing to it that she is not discouraged in trying times.

In her words, “You have been there, cheering me on from the sidelines, attending countless performances and wiping away my tears of frustration or disappointment. Your presence in my life has been a constant reminder that I am never alone, and that with your love, anything is possible.”

In a show of gratitude and appreciation, Ponmile prays for blessings, good health and joy in abundance and wishes her mother many more years to come.