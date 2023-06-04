Abbas hails Mohammed, Fubara on emergence as PDP Govs’ chair, vice

Tajudeen Abbas

By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for the speakership position in the incoming 10th House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Tajuddeen Abbas has congratulated the governors of Bauchi and Rivers States, Bala Mohammed and Siminalayi Fubara, on their emergence as the chairman and the vice chairman of the PDP Governors Forum.

Abbas expressed happiness that the two leaders were elected by their colleagues to pilot the affairs of the PDP Governors Forum, saying it’s a testament of their leadership qualities and readiness to serve the people.

In a statement from his campaign office, Abbas who represents Zaria Federal Constituency of Kaduna State, said he was convinced that the two governors would give their best in their new assignment.

He lauded the combination of Mohammed and Fubara who he said were not only deserving of their new positions but they were also a perfect match for the task ahead of them.

The speakership candidate also noted with joy the contributions of the two governors to nation-building, urging them to sustain and work with their colleagues from the other political parties to put Nigeria first.

While wishing them success in their assignment, Abbas called on their colleagues both in PDP and other political parties to give them the maximum support to succeed.