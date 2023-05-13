Zaria Community leader petitions IGP over alleged unlawful arrest

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

A community leader in Zaria Kaduna state, Alhaji Magaji Baba, has petitioned the Inspector General of Police, IGP, over the alleged unlawful arrest, detention and abuse of his human right.

He already dragged the Chairman of Zaria Local Government Council, Engr. Aliyu Idris and the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in charge of Zaria City, Kassim Abdul to a Kaduna State High Court over alleged unlawful arrest, detention and abuse of his human right.

Baba petitioned the Inspector General of Police, Alkali Baba Usman that he was unlawfully arrested, detained, humiliated and his vehicle impounded by DPO Kassim Abdul on the instruction of the Local Government Chairman, Engr. Aliyu Idris, prayed justice shall take its course.

“That on 10th May 2023 to my greatest dismay, the chairman Zaria Local Government sent his security personnel attached to him, with arms and one police officer from the DPO office and arrested me in the premises of Magistrate Court Chediya G.R.A Zaria and forcefully brought me out from the vehicle and one of them drove the vehicle to Zaria Police Station.”

“When we got there, they handed me over to the DPO and the DO directed his subordinate officers to take my statement without the presence of the person they claimed made a complaint against me.”

“That the said complainant (Zaria Local Government Chairman) sent his boy Lolo and asked the Police to tell me that I must withdraw my suit against Yahuza or stand at risk of being prosecuted for whatever reason.”

“That is the office of the DPO, I was detained, harassed and humiliated and my car was impounded.”

He appealed to the Inspector General of Police, to make a thorough investigation, so that justice prevails.

In the court process attached to the petition, where Magaji Baba also joined the Commissioner of Police, Kaduna Command and Attorney General of Kaduna State, he prayed that the court gives an order enforcing his fundamental rights to dignity of human persons, personal liberty, fair hearing and freedom of movement pursuant to Sections 34, 35, 36 and 41 of the 1999 constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended.

He also asked the Court for an order restraining the Commissioner of Police and the DPO from further arrest, detention, harassment and intimidation of the applicant in respect of the Zaria Local Government Council Chairman’s claims.