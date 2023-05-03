Youth Groups urge Tinubu to consider Yerima Shettima in his cabinet

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Ahead of the next Federal cabinet to be constituted by the President elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, representatives of youth groups from across the federation has called on the President elect to consider the National President of the Arewa Youth Consultative Forum (AYCF), Alhaji Yerima Shettima as a member of his cabinet.

The youth groups said the call has become imperative considering the role Shettima had continued to play in stabilising youth activities, promoting peace and social justice over the years, not only in the North but in all the geopolitical zones of Nigeria .

While congratulating Tinubu for emerging victorious in the Presidential election and his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), the youth groups who were represented by Samuel Garry, Ahmed Mohammed Rufai and Christiana Nicholas under the umbrella of Nigeria Youth for Peace and Social Justice Forum (NYPSJF), said they found it expedient to bring Alhaji Yerima Shettima to the fore and expose his noble attributes to the world, so that it would attract the attention of the President elect who had emphasised on competence and youth inclusiveness in his cabinet and not mediocrity in appointments.

“Although we do not sought for Yerima Shettima’s consent before clamouring for him to be appointed as Minister in his forthcoming cabinet to represent the youths, we felt it behoves on us to search for a youth leader with impeccable credentials and who enjoys a lot of goodwill from across the divides, to be part of the in coming administration ,” they said.

The youth groups representatives, in a statement made available to journalists on Wednesday, recalled that for over a decade, Yerima Shettima was not only a galvanising factor for youth activism with direct impact on youth development and education; protection of human rights and from abuse, but had continously supported hundreds of youths, religion and tribe not withstanding in their quest for self development through education and trade.

” Yerima Shettima as a Minister would bring the desired unity in an important segment of the Nigerian population. He is well known in the promotion of political activities that encourage talents of youths in their path ways to professionalism in different endeavours.”

” His offices and residences in Lagos, Kaduna and Abuja were always behives of activities where the youths and even the elderly,irrespective of religion, tribe or creed gathered to be counselled and assisted to be responsible, productive and respectable members of the larger society.

” Before, during and after the general elections ; Alhaji Yerima Shettima and his organisation had not relented in his youth crusades for peace; a fact that even the youth wings of other sociocultural organisations from the Southeast,Southwest and South South could attest to, haven hosted them on different peace and youth development missions in the North.”

“Although not known to be aligned with any major political camp,Yerima Shettima as a Minister would undoubtedly ,further rally support for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu ahead of future elections, because he had proven to be a commanding voice in the region; who the youths earnestly listen to for guidance and subsequent action as was exemplified in different occasions in the recent past.”

” Yerima Shettima’s activism dated back to days of military dictatorship where he and many others joined the struggle for liberation to the point of being arrested yet he never gave up the struggle.It is for these and many more reasons that we believe very strongly that he would be a veritable tool that will stabilize the youths in this country”, they said.