Wike dissolves State Executive Council

By Egufe Yafugborhi, PORT HARCOURT

GOVERNOR Nyesom Wike has dissolved the Rivers State Executive Council with gratitude to members for their service to the state.

Wike who announced the development at the Council’s special valedictory session in Government House, Port Harcourt Thursday, directed all commissioners to hand over government property in their custody to the permanent secretaries or most senior director in their respective ministries.

To the cabinet members, Wike said, “Everybody is saying today we have done well. No one person did well, everybody did well. The governor alone cannot be in charge everywhere. The governor needs people who will work for him. All he does from time to time id find out whether things are moving on well or not.

“So, that I have done well, for me, is not about me. Those that are responsible for our state shining today, are all of you seated here, who have worked from morning till night. I want to sincerely thank you for the support.

“Be happy to say, yes, I participated when they said Rivers State became one of the leading states in this country; when they said there was infrastructures revolution in the State, when they said we stood our ground and challenged the authorities.

“We stood our ground and fought the federal government when we know they have violated the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

On the challenging takeoff he experience as governor, Wike recalled, “In 2015, when elections were nullified from State Assembly to National Assembly, to governorship, we remained undaunted. There were reruns and reruns, but God was on our side.

“We survived it and we have never chickened out to speak the truth. We have never chickened out of saying what we believe in and we give God the glory. I want to sincerely thank all of you for your contributions.”

“All we need is to pray for the incoming government, support them. Where he finds you necessary to be part of his cabinet, do not disappoint us by saying no.”

Former Commissioner for Works, George-Kelly Dakorinama Alabo disclosed that over 920 kilometres of road and 600 kilometres of drains were constructed by the governor Wike led administration since 2015.

Head of Service, Rufus Godwin said when Governor Wike assumed office in 2015, the State purportedly had 54,472 civil servants on her payroll, but following introduction of biometrics, the number got trimmed to 39,451.