When revenge could be devastating and nice!

By Bunmi Sofola

You have been used and dumped by your partner and you’ve hurt terribly. Now you consider your next line of action. Should you walk away with your head held high or let your emotions get the best of you by plotting revenge? After almost three years of living with her partner, Roy, Juyin had to move out because they’d not only fallen out of love, someone else was in the picture – and she was pregnant.

“I was really devastated when Roy told me about this new girl,” Juyin said. “We’d tried for a baby all those years we were together but I kept on having miscarriages. Now Roy was asking us to be civilized about the break-up of an affair I had invested tons of emotions in. He helped in finding a suitable flat for me and even paid the initial rent. I hadn’t settled property in my new flat when the other girl moved in. I went to the flat as I still had my keys, intending on getting the rest of my things.

As I went into the bedroom, I did a double take. There was the bed we shared together on romantic and not-so-romantic evenings being messed up by clothes she carelessly threw on it. Her things were every where and suddenly, the pain hit me. I didn’t feel civilized. All I felt was primitive rage and the urge to give as much pain as I’d taken. The indecent haste with which I was shown the door and quickly replaced enraged me.”

“I didn’t touch her things – that would be a bit demeaning. He spent a fortune on the most sophisticated musical equipment and had an impressive number of CDs and VCDs. I simply took all of them and maliciously drew long welts into them. I destroyed the mechanisms of his stereos, then marched down to the new car that he was always protecting with a tarpaulin, yanked off the cloth then plunged a sharp knife into the paintwork and dragged the knife along up to the boot and bonnet. I gloated as the paintwork lost its beauty and gloss, then jumped into my car and fled. As I drove off, I knew I was drawing the final curtain on my failed romance and my pain.

“Roy was enraged when he showed up at my flat and I refused to let him in. I cringed with shame whenever I remember all the unprintable names he called me. I didn’t know he hated me that much and to this day, I don’t know if the sweet revenge I thought I was having was worth the scorn and hated he felt and probably still feels towards me. Would I do it again? I don’t think so. The emotional price is not worth it.”

When Joyee’s marriage floundered, she knew it would be a matter of time before she moved out. She barely tolerated her husband as he went and came as he pleased. It was obvious he was having an affair whilst she went through nights of torments wondering what he was up to.

She was having a natter with a couple of her friends when one of them fumed that her husband should be thought a lesson. “Then they suggested ways I could get revenge.” Joyee recalled. “We laughed when one of the girls told me she once got her own back at her husband by rubbing hot pepper into his underpants, and the yelps of pain he gave when he eventually put them on was more than satisfying.

“When I got home later, the house was empty except for the housemaid. The only child of the marriage was in the boarding house. I was seething at his indifference when something propelled me out of the bed. I went to the fridge, got some fresh peppers and chopped them u. His coloured underpants, which he always washed himself, were hanging on the bedroom line. I laid them on the bedroom table and rubbed the chopped pepper against each crotch, careful not to leave any seed. I then hung the pants back.

“The next morning, I heard his roars of anguish from the bathroom and I couldn’t hold back the laughter. That certainly gave me away. He was apoplectic as he charged out of the bathroom, making for the fridge, and steeping his burning private part in cold water. I was in hysterics by now, tears of joy running down my face. Revenge certainly felt good.”

“He had a murderous look on his face as he launched at me. I quickly took my bag and fled. Before he came back from work, I’d taken a few of my things and left. I was sure that would be the end of our marriage and was actually into a new relationship when he said we should give our marriage a second chance. At first, I was a bit suspicious, thinking he wanted his pound of flesh. When I realised he was serious, we did a long talking, as I was not prepared to live with him under the condition we did before I left. We’re now back together. We still have our ups and downs and once in a while he throws up my pepper mishap in my face. Yet, all is well that ends well.”

