Troops rescue 18 kidnap victims, arrest two Lakurawa suspects

By Kingsley Omonobi

Troops of Sector 2, Operation Fansan Yamma, have rescued 18 kidnapped persons and arrested two suspected members of the Lakurawa terrorist group in separate counter-terrorism operations across Zamfara State.

The operations, conducted on Monday, August 10, 2026, followed intelligence-led responses to terrorist activities and distress calls in the state.

In the first operation, troops responded to a distress call on the sighting of terrorists on the outskirts of Sabon Gari village in Kaura Namoda Local Government Area.

Upon arrival, the troops engaged the terrorists and rescued 18 abducted persons, including Alhaji Aminu Dayau and his children.

However, the terrorists fled across a river with some of the captives before the troops could rescue them.

The military said troops had intensified efforts to locate and rescue the remaining victims while tracking the fleeing terrorists.

In another intelligence-driven operation, troops arrested two suspected members of the Lakurawa Terrorist Group, identified as Abdul Rahman Bouye and Mohammed Jamilu, both nationals of Niger Republic.

Preliminary intelligence indicated that the suspects were allegedly involved in terrorist activities within the Zurmi area, including providing information and technical assistance for the emplacement of improvised explosive devices along the Zurmi-MSR.

The suspects remain in military custody pending their handover to the Department of State Services for further investigation and necessary action.

Meanwhile, troops of Forward Operating Base Faru, acting on intelligence about the movement of terrorists with rustled cattle, conducted a special operation towards Tunga and Jambako villages in Maradun Local Government Area.

The troops moved to a suspected crossing point, where they encountered the terrorists lying in ambush.

The troops engaged the terrorists, forcing them to withdraw.

During the exchange of fire, two tyres of a Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected vehicle were damaged by RPG fragments. No troop casualty was recorded.

The troops subsequently returned to base to secure the affected vehicle, while further exploitation of the area was scheduled for first light due to poor visibility.

In a separate incident, troops of FOB Wanzamai responded to a report of the abduction of residents in Tsafe Local Government Area.

The terrorists opened fire after sighting the approaching troops and withdrew towards Hayin Bilbis village in the direction of Katsina State.

Subsequent exploitation of the area indicated that the terrorists had abducted three residents — one male and two females.

No casualty was recorded among the troops, while efforts were ongoing to establish the whereabouts of the abducted persons and track the fleeing terrorists.

The military said fighting patrols remained ongoing across the area of responsibility, with troops maintaining heightened alert at their various locations.

It added that the security situation in the area remained calm but unpredictable, while troops maintained high morale and combat readiness.