TSC ROW: Unions disrupt Air Peace operations, strand passengers

By Dickson Omobola

Unions in the country’s air transport sector have disrupted operations of the country’s largest airline, Air Peace, leaving several passengers stranded at the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos.

The disruption followed a three days strike notice issued by the Air Transport Senior Staff Association of Nigeria, ATSSAN, and the National Union of Air Transport Employees, NUATE, on August 4 over the airline’s alleged failure to remit the five per cent Ticket Sales Charge, TSC.

The unions stopped Air Peace’s operations at the old terminal of the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos, as part of efforts to compel the airline to remit outstanding TSC payments.

The TSC is a statutory levy imposed on commercial airline tickets in Nigeria. Airlines collect the charge and remit it to the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority, NCAA, with the funds shared among key aviation agencies to support safety oversight, regulation and industry infrastructure.

Addressing passengers affected by the disruption, General Secretary of ATSSAN, Mr Frances Akinjole, described Air Peace as a recalcitrant airline.

Akinjole said the unions were forced to take the action after other efforts to resolve the matter failed.

He said: “It has never been in our character to stop operations. But when our lives and existence are involved, we have no other choice. What you are seeing here today, it is not only Air Peace that is culpable. But there is a reason we have started with Air Peace; it is the most stubborn. Air Peace is the template that other recalcitrant airlines are using.”

Speaking to Vanguard over the development, a passenger said: “I had a flight for 7:00 AM. Against all odds (traffic), I made it right on time, only to find out that the union guys have stopped Airpeace from flying today. Everyone is stranded. It is painful.”

Meanwhile, the NCAA has said it was aware of the development and appealed to the unions to sheathe their swords.

Director General of the NCAA, Capt. Chris Ona Najomo, in a statement, said the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Mr Festus Keyamo, had been actively working towards resolving the issues.

The statement reads: “The matter would have been addressed at the meeting convened by the Minister last week, but the meeting could not be held as the airline operators failed to honour the invitation.

“The NCAA assures the travelling public that flight safety remains uncompromised and that the Authority continues to exercise its statutory safety oversight responsibilities.

“We appeal to all parties to embrace dialogue and cooperation. We are confident that the matter will be resolved shortly and normal flight operations will resume as soon as practicable.”