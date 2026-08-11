Air Peace apologises as unions disrupt Lagos, Abuja flights

Allen Onyeama

By Dickson Omobola

Nigeria’s largest airline, Air Peace, has apologised to passengers following disruptions to its flight operations in Lagos and Abuja airports as a result of an ongoing industrial action by organised labour unions.

The airline said members of the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, Air Transport Services Senior Staff Association of Nigeria, ATSSSAN, and Trade Union Congress, TUC, barricaded the entrances to its departure terminals at the Murtala Muhammed Airport Terminal 1, comprising the Alpha and Zulu Terminals and Terminal 2 in Lagos.

The blockade also affected access to the Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport terminal in Abuja, preventing scheduled flights from departing from both cities.

The statement by the airline’s management reads: “The ongoing industrial action has resulted in the barricading of the entrances to our departure terminals at Murtala Muhammed Airport Terminal 1 (Alpha and Zulu Terminals) and Terminal 2 in Lagos, as well as the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Terminal in Abuja.

“The blockade has restricted access to these terminals, preventing the departure of scheduled flights from Lagos and Abuja. Consequently, passengers scheduled to travel across our network have been significantly affected by the disruption to flight operations.

“Air Peace sincerely apologises to all affected and stranded passengers for the disruption and inconvenience caused by circumstances beyond the airline’s control. Passengers scheduled to travel later today are being contacted and provided with relevant updates as the situation evolves.”