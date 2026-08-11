Babangida, Disu, Osoba headline Vanguard 40-year chronology launch

By Efe Onodjae

FORMER Head of State, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida, ex-governor of Ogun State, Chief Olusegun Osoba and the Inspector-General of Police, Olatunji Rilwan Disu, are expected to grace the public presentation of The Vanguard Chronology: 40 Years of Nigeria’s Leading Tabloid, a landmark publication chronicling four decades of Vanguard’s contribution to Nigerian journalism and national development.

The book, produced by the Vanguard Media Alumni Association, will be formally unveiled on Wednesday, August 19, 2026, at The Civic Centre, Lagos.



The event is expected to attract prominent figures from government, politics, media, business and civil society, as well as past and present practitioners who have contributed to the growth and development of Vanguard.



Chief Osoba, will chair the public presentation, while former Editor of The Punch Newspapers, Dr Gbemiga Ogunleye, is expected to review the book.



The Inspector-General of Police, Olatunji Rilwan Disu, will deliver the keynote address on the theme: “Fighting Insecurity in Nigeria: The Need for Media Collaboration.”



The Vanguard Chronology: 40 Years of Nigeria’s Leading Tabloid documents the newspaper’s journey from its emergence as a bold young tabloid to its evolution into one of Nigeria’s most recognisable and influential media institutions.



The publication captures significant moments in Nigeria’s political, economic and socio-cultural history, while highlighting Vanguard’s role in reporting, investigating and shaping public conversations on issues of national importance.



It also chronicles major editorial milestones, investigative journalism achievements and the contributions of successive generations of editors, reporters, photographers and other media professionals whose work helped define the newspaper’s identity.



According to the Chairman of the Vanguard Media Alumni Association, Pastor Eyobong Ita, the book is both a historical record and a tribute to those who built and sustained the Vanguard legacy.



“The Vanguard Chronology: 40 Years of Nigeria’s Leading Tabloid serves not only as a historical record but also as a tribute to journalists, editors, photographers, and media professionals who shaped the newspaper’s identity over the past 40 years,” Ita said.



He added that the publication would inspire future generations of media practitioners and reinforce the enduring importance of ethical and courageous journalism.



The expected attendance of General Babangida is particularly significant, given Vanguard’s extensive coverage of Nigeria’s political history and its relationship with successive administrations and national leaders.



The event will also celebrate the legacy of Mr Sam Amuka, Vanguard’s Founder and Publisher, who clocked 91 years on June 13, 2026.