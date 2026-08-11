US-Africa Trade Commission appoints Aremu as Nigeria Country Director

The U.S.-Africa Trade Commission has appointed Dr. Fakunle John Aremu as its Country Director for Nigeria, according to an appointment letter dated July 10, 2026.

Aremu is an international trade, investment and economic development executive with over 15 years of experience across Africa.

In the letter signed by Titus Olowokere, the commission’s Executive Director/CEO, Aremu was also named a member of the Executive Committee, where he is expected to help drive the organisation’s trade, investment and economic cooperation agenda between the United States and Africa.

The commission said Aremu will represent it across Nigeria and engage with government agencies, diplomatic missions, investors, businesses, universities, chambers of commerce and development partners.

It said his duties will include promoting bilateral trade, investment, tourism, innovation and economic cooperation between Nigeria and the United States, as well as identifying and facilitating investment opportunities, business transactions, joint ventures and public-private partnerships.

Other responsibilities listed in the letter include building relationships with key institutions, leading membership recruitment, mobilising sponsorships and donor funding, organising trade missions and business forums, and submitting periodic reports on partnerships, investment pipelines, membership growth and fundraising activities.

As Nigeria Country Director for the US-Africa Trade Commission, Aremu leads efforts to strengthen U.S.-Nigeria trade, investment and strategic partnerships. With experience engaging governments, international development institutions and private-sector stakeholders, he combines global perspective, local market intelligence and transaction-oriented leadership to connect investors and businesses with credible opportunities and deliver measurable economic outcomes.