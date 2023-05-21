Support incoming administration Ugwuanyi appeals

…Charges club to continue to promote unity, peace, development

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State yesterday inaugurated the 2023/2024 Executive Committee of the Enugu Sports Club under the chairmanship of Sir Nnanna Victor Atuonwu.

Governor Ugwuanyi urged the new leadership of the club to continue to expand the frontiers of unity, peace and development through offering support and wise counsel to the incoming administration of Dr. Peter Ndubuisi Mbah.

The governor who congratulated the chairman and members of the new Executive Committee of Enugu Sports Club on their emergence, charged them to re-dedicate themselves to the fulfillment of the club’s founding objectives of providing top-notch sporting and recreational facilities.

Describing the event as “a solemn one for me” Governor Ugwuanyi disclosed that it was the last inauguration of the executive committee of the club he performed as the club’s president within the extant rules of the club and provisions of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended).

He thanked members of the Enugu Sports Club “for the fidelity of your support, partnership and solidarity over the years”, adding that “your contributions to the leadership dialogue and agenda-setting for good governance in Enugu State were impactful and cherished.”

The governor assured them of his abiding love and friendship, acknowledging the outstanding accomplishments of the immediate past executive committee of the club led by Barr. John Henry Chinyelu Nwosu, and other past executive committees.

He pointed out that the premier sports club has continued to grow in the quality of its sporting and recreational infrastructure as well as governance processes.

In his inaugural speech, the Chairman of Enugu Sports Club, Sir Atuonwu, welcomed all the distinguished guests to the event including Governor Ugwuanyi, his predecessor, Sullivan Chime and the incoming governor, Dr. Mbah who was represented by the Director General of the State Campaign Council of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Ikeje Asogwa.

The new chairman disclosed that the inauguration was remarkable in the sense that it was the first time a sitting governor, his predecessor and the incoming governor attended the event.

Atuonwu appreciated Governor Ugwuanyi for the tremendous support the club has enjoyed from his administration, expressing confidence that the governor will continue to be of immense value to the club.

He also paid glowing tribute to other past presidents of the club as well as all the past chairmen of the executive committee for their contributions to the development of the club.

Atuonwu went further to acknowledge the hard work and commitment of the club’s staff and the cooperation of the members, stressing that their individual and collective efforts have been instrumental in creating an environment that fosters excellence and the love of sports.

Former Secretary to the Enugu State Government (SSG), Chief Barr. Onyemauche Nnamani, chaired the occasion which was equally attended by the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Edward Uchenna Ubosi, trustees of the club, patrons, former chairmen, royal fathers, captains of industry, among others.